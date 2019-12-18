LEWISTON – Jean Carol Forgues, 72, of Lewiston, Maine, changed her residence to heaven on Nov. 23, 2019, at Hospice House in Auburn after a brief illness. Jean was surrounded by her three daughters during this peaceful transitition. She was born in Lewiston, on Aug. 30,1947, the daughter of the late Harry and Lucille Sampson.

Jean enjoyed playing bingo and cribbage,as well as going to hockey games.The holidays and birthdays were her favorite as she could spend time with her beloved family members, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean was especially fond of Thanksgiving as she spent every one of them with her beloved sister Karen. Jean’s love of attending Pow Wows brought her a lot of joy and great long lasting friendships.

She is survived by one son, Steve Turner; three daughters, Sheila Boucher and husband, Joe Boucher, Stacia Turner and her life partner, Mike Caron, Kelly Michaud and husband, Todd Michaud, sister, Karen Turcotte and husband, Ron Turcotte; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; five nephews; two very dear friends, Carol Douglas and Christine Goodwin, and her sweet dog, Gizmo. She was predeceased by her father, Harry Sampson, mother, Lucille Sampson; a brother, Scott Sampson, a sister, Shelley Sampson, and one niece, Vanessa Sampson.

Jean’s family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Hospice House for the excellent care they provided in her final days and the compassion they had for the family. Jean will be forever missed by family, friends and extended Pow Wow family.

A celebration of life will be held on January 4, from 1 to 4 p.m., at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on 78 Pleasant St., Auburn, Maine.

