Gregory J. Duguay, 31, Norway, operating under the influence (alcohol), violating condition of release on Sept. 9, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Chastity Dionne, 37, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Sept. 7, 2018, filed.

Richard Dobson, 50, Hartford, two charges cruelty to animals on June 13, 2018, charges dismissed.

Michael Bayne, 42, Kingston, motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over speed limit on July 23, 2018, dismissed.

Kellie Berube, 44, Augusta, operating under the influence, prior, endangering the welfare of a child, operating motor vehicle without license, conditions, restrictions, driving to endanger on Sept. 21, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $750, license suspended 30 days.

Tessa Buckley, 28, Nashua, N.H., domestic violence assault, criminal mischief on Sept. 22, 2018, charges dismissed.

Daniel Pyle, 41, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

William A. Bennett, 30, Fryeburg, operating ATV under the influence on Aug. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $600.

Julie E. Maxim, 39, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on June 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 18 months all but 30 days suspended, probation two years.

Andrew P. Horan, 33, Bridgton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Sept. 4, 2018, found guilty, sentenced six months.

Thomas M. Mikkonen, 60, South Paris, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 96 hours, licensed suspended 150 days.

Tobey T. Dorr, 49, Norway, violating protection from abuse order on Oct. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Paul J. Lavoie, 52, Oxford, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, aggravated criminal mischief on Oct. 3, 2018, charges dismissed.

Heather M. Riley, 40, Oxford, forgery, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 23, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge sentenced 18 months with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $5000.

Ethan J. Rioux-Poulios, 24, Woodstock, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, violating protection from abuse order, domestic violence terrorizing on Oct. 14, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced three months.

Elizabeth Chaousis, 43, Buckfield, driving to endanger on Oct. 12, 2018, dismissed.

Brittany M. Groves, 28, Naples, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced two days, license suspended 150 days.

Brodey Smith, 31, Hebron, violating condition of release on Aug. 22, 2018, dismissed.

Julie Anne Trainor, 44, Mechanic Falls, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating vehicle without license, conditions, restrictions on Oct. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700,license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Dustin Damon, 24, Turner, operating after habitual offender revocation, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 30 days.

Derrick Johnson, 37, Leeds, trafficking in prison contraband, illegal possession of firearm, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Nov. 2, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced two years, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Brian Lamper, 41, Berwick, domestic violence assault, priors, domestic violence terrorizing, priors, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors on Nov. 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced three years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced three years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, third charge found guilty, sentenced three years with all but six months suspended, probation two years.

Nicholas O. Smith, 37, Woodstock, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, prior, operating vehicle without license, conditions, restrictions, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Nov. 1, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 150 days.

Howard C. Austin, 28, Auburn, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Nov. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Erik M. Henderson, 27, New Gloucester, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, violating condition of release, operating after habitual offender revocation on Nov. 2, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced 90 days.

Ethan J. Rioux-Poulios, 24, Woodstock, violating condition of release, violating protection from abuse order on Nov. 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 18 months with all but three months suspended, probation one year, second charge dismissed.

Daniel J. Marshall, 34, Norway, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim on Nov. 13, 2018, found guilty, sentenced one year.

Dean M. Coolidge, 40, Oxford, domestic violence assault, violating condition of release on Nov. 14 2018, charges dismissed.

Jamie L. Hall, 42, Greenwood, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 9, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Timothy R. Hatstat, 23, Albany Township, display suspended driver license on Nov. 15, 2018, dismissed.

Kerry L. Atkinson, 57, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Nov. 15, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Jeffrey Hoffman, 47, Shelton, Conn., two charges violating protection from abuse order on Nov. 20, 2018, charges filed.

Kyle R. Gordon, 32, South Paris, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Samantha Grenier, 22, South Paris, assault on Aug. 21, 2018, dismissed.

Melanie G.N. Churchill, 43, Norway, violating condition of release on Nov. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Patrick Herrick, 29, Westbrook, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Sarah M. Mason, 33, South Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Aug. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Niki Reynolds, 31, Otisfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

George R. Menezes, 18, Harrison, burning without permit on Aug. 10, 2018, dismissed.

Steven W. Taylor, 44, Bryant Pond, placing bait to entice deer, hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait, abuse of property while hunting on Oct. 10, 2018, first charge forfeited, fined $150, second charge forfeited, third charge forfeited, fined $150.

Dylan M. Towne, 23, Fryeburg, attaching false plates Nov. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Andrew P. Horan, 33, Oxford, violating condition of release on Nov. 27, 2018, dismissed.

Bryan G. Dame, 52, Albany Township, harassment on Nov. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Shawn Liggetto, 33, Dixfield, criminal mischief on Dec. 9, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Kenneth A. Villella, 59, Norway, domestic violence assault on Dec. 7, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Alan D. Jordan, 34, West Paris, violating protection from abuse order on Dec. 10, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 50 days.

Steven Robbins, 28, Canaan, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Oct. 18, 2018, filed.

Nicholas R. Allen, 22, Norway, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, criminal mischief on Dec. 13, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 10 days, second charge dismissed.

Katlyn Stump, 21, South Paris, theft by unauthorized use of property, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 13, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

John J. Rancourt, 45, Waterville, criminal trespass on Dec. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Dean M. Coolidge, 40, Oxford, two charges violating condition of release on Dec. 18, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced six months with all suspended, probation one year, second charge dismissed.

Brian Brackett, 36, South Paris, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, domestic violence stalking, violating condition of release on Oct. 7, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 11 months, third charge found guilty, sentenced 11 months.

Shannon Valiente, 37, South Paris, violating protection from abuse order on Dec. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Jamie B. Dudley, 37, Conway, S.C., domestic violence assault on Dec. 15, 208, found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

Nicholas L. Blake, 34, South Paris, domestic violence assault, assault on Dec. 27, 2018, first charge found guilty, second charge dismissed.

Libby McManus, 64, Porter, terrorizing, violating protection from abuse order on Jan. 5, 2018, charges dismissed.

Eben D. Moss, 35, Jackson, N.H., burglary on Jan. 10, 2018, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 19, 2018, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 10, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days.

Michael O’Donnell, 66, Lovell, domestic violence terrorizing on Feb. 7, 2018, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Richard Frizzell, 56, Arlington, Mass., two charges unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Feb. 19, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 14 days, second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 14 days.

Alan T. Darling, 64, West Baldwin, assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Aug. 11, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Libby McManus, 64, Porter, two charges of assault on Aug. 20, 2019, charges dismissed.

Prescot C. Coughlin, 27, Fryeburg, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior on March 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced seven days, license suspended three years.

Kevin A. Lewis, 47, Sebago, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Libby McManus, 64, Porter, violating condition of release on June 10, 2018, dismissed.

Donna L. Blake, 73, Lovell, operating under the influence (alcohol), prior on May 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 12 days, license suspended three years.

Nathan Kinsman, 36, South Portland, domestic violence stalking on June 26, 2018, dismissed.

Donald Noble, 33, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on June 22, 2018, dismissed.

Hunter D. Martin, 29, Fryeburg, criminal threatening, probation revocation, sentenced six months, probation partially revoked.

Curtis J. Smith, 40, Fryeburg, domestic violence stalking, priors, on July 5, 2018, dismissed.

Joseph M. Cote, 38, Brownfield, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, prior on July 26, 2018, operating under the influence (alcohol), prior on July 26, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced seven days, license suspended three years.

Alan T. Darling, 64, Porter, assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on June 22, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $250.

Kawika Deyab, 25, Effingham, N.H., domestic violence assault, assault on Aug. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Kathi Viens, 56, Fryeburg, burglary, criminal mischief on Aug. 13, 2018, charges dismissed.

Cody Bogard, 32, Portland, operating vehicle without license, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on July 8, 2018, charges dismissed.

Richard J. Flagg, 32, Fryeburg, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Tiffany Merrill, 37, Brownfield, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior on March 10, 2018, operating under the influence (alcohol ) on March 10, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Meghan M. Schutz, 37, Swampscott, Mass., operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, operating vehicle without license, violating condition of release, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 3, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Christopher Bresette, 46, Lovell, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 12, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 180 days, all suspended, probation one year.

Meghan L. Nyberg, 55, Lovell, two charges operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 19, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Christopher Bresette, 46, Lovell, aggravated assault, two charges domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct on Oct. 31, 2016, charges dismissed.

Joleen Mitchell, 51, Casco, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 6, 2017, dismissed.

Prescot C. Coughlin, 27, Fryeburg, operating under the influence (alcohol), prior, escape, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, violating condition of release on Oct. 23, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 364 days with all but 21 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, second charge found guilty, sentenced 21 days, probation one year, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Matthew J. Lajoie, 35, Porter, violating condition of release on Aug. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Zachary Jackson, 30, Fryeburg, violating protection from abuse order, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Oct. 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge dismissed.

Caitlyn Murphy, 21, Albany, N.H., forgery on Aug. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, restitution $72.24.

Dale L. Farrington, 57, Fryeburg, criminal threatening on Nov. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Donald Noble, 33, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release on Nov. 10, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days all suspended, probation two years, third charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours all suspended.

Nathan T. Smith, 26, Silver Lake, N.H., domestic violence assault, criminal mischief on Nov. 10, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Ashley E. Dearborn, 26, South Berwick, domestic violence assault on Nov. 25, 2018, dismissed.

Harry Hanlon, 36, Hiram, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, obstructing government administration on Aug. 6, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Makayla Bisulca, 22, Portland, aggravated assault, domestic violence reckless conduct, reckless conduct on Dec. 6, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days all suspended, probation one year.

Daniel P. Merrill, 48, Fryeburg, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, prior on Oct. 28, 2018, operating under the influence (alcohol), prior on Oct. 28, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced seven days, license suspended three years.

Kathleen Nionakis, 58, Brownfield, violating condition of release on Nov. 16, 2018, fined $100.

Dale L. Farrington, 57, Fryeburg, violating condition of release on Dec. 5, 2018, dismissed.

Shena M. Bellerose, 40, Bridgton, operating after registration suspended on Nov. 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Tyler S. Mailman, 18, Denmark operating vehicle without license, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 10, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Troy Hayes, 39, Hiram, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Dec. 14, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Jacob M. McConkey, 26, Freedom, failure to make oral or written accident report on Nov. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Krystal Foster, 30, North Conway, N.H., theft by unauthorized use of property, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass on Dec. 22, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced three days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Kyle M. Cote, 21, Standish, domestic violence assault on Jan. 5, 2018, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Travis K. Cyr, 34, Rumford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, failure to give correct name, address, date of birth on Jan. 28, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge dismissed.

Kenneth F. Snow, 54, Mexico, burglary, two charges theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 23, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Carl R. Lang, 29, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on March 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced three years with all but 90 days suspended, probation two years.

Edward P. Gammon Jr., 57, Bryant Pond, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 9, 2018, dismissed.

Ty S. Gotto, 20, Rumford, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, operating vehicle without license, conditions, restrictions on April 8, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Ryan J. Downs, 34, Bethel, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, criminal mischief on March 7, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $350, restitution $550, second charge dismissed.

Kira G. Upham, 25, Windsor, domestic violence assault on May 13, 2018, dismissed.

Hannah S. Chapman, 30, Bethel, operating under the influence (alcohol) on April 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Nicole E. Hennessy, 38, Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Mary E. Martin, 43, Peru, operating under the influence (drugs or combination), violating condition of release on June 13, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Eric S. Tidswell, 43, Peru, failure to register vehicle on March 29, 2018, dismissed.

Jacob McGurn, 23, Gilead, operating while license suspended or revoked, driving to endanger on June 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Kenneth L. Hill, 30, Rumford, domestic violence assault, priors, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, on July 10, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 176 days.

Tyler S. McDonald, 32, Peru, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, priors, on July 18, 2018, dismissed.

Freeman E. Ross Jr., 40, Lewiston, domestic violence stalking, priors, violating protection from abuse order on March 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 30 months, all suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Joshua J. Messier, 35, Mexico, domestic violence assault, priors, obstructing report of crime on July 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced three months, second charge dismissed.

Donald E. Simmons, 30, Bethel, eluding an officer, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, driving to endanger, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on July 22, 2018, first change found guilty, sentenced 90 days, second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced six months, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Kenneth L. Hill, 30, Rumford, violating condition of release on July 11, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 176 days.

Cindy L. Allen, 55, Dixfield, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior on May 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced seven days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Ann Marie Welch, 63, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Eric C. Wetherell, 38, Livermore Falls, kindling fire without permission on July 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $50.

Heather L. Henson-Finnegan, 43, Peru, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on July 24, 2018, dismissed.

Travis L. Walker, 29, Bethel, operating after habitual offender revocation, attaching false plates, violating condition of release on July 11, 2018, first charge fined $500, sentenced 30 days, second charge dismissed, third charge sentenced 10 days.

Jesse R. Farrington, 35, Rumford, domestic violence stalking, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 2, 2018, charges dismissed.

Lona Judd, 41, Rumford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, violating condition of release on Aug. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty fined $500, second charge dismissed.

Tyler S. McDonald, 32, Peru, violating condition of release on Aug. 3, 2018, dismissed.

Melissa A. Warren, 37, Mexico, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $50, 15 hours community service.

Denise A. Myles, 51, Dixfield, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Aug. 11, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $750, license suspended 30 days.

Tyler J. Hamel, 25, Mexico, failure to stop for officer on Sept. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Ramsey G. Harrington, 38, Newry, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Sept. 22, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $750, license suspended 30 days.

Matthew Marston, 27, Berlin, N.H., domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime, criminal mischief on Sept. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Daniel L. Frazel, 52, Rumford, harassment by telephone, harassment on Sept. 29, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge dismissed.

Michael Ulmer, 41, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors on Oct. 9, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced two years with all but 110 days suspended, probation two years.

Hannah S. Chapman, 30, Bethel, operating under the influence (alcohol), violating condition of release on Oct. 13, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Kristi Blanchard, 20, Milton Township, forgery, found guilty, sentenced six months with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $850.

Gordon L. Stevens, 38, Biddeford, 11 counts gross sexual assault on Sept. 1, 2011, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed, sixth charge dismissed, seventh charge dismissed, eighth charge dismissed, ninth charge dismissed, 10th charge dismissed, 11th charge found guilty, sentenced 10 years with all suspended, probation six years.

Kristi Blanchard, 20, Milton Township, domestic violence reckless conduct, reckless conduct on Oct. 18, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced six months with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year, restitution $850.

Edward E. Barbioni Jr., 36, Jay, violating condition of release on Oct. 13, 2018, dismissed.

Dakota Smith, 22, Rumford, assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Aug. 23, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Michael W. Gatcomb Jr., 35, Fayette, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, failure to make oral or written accident report on May 3, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 72 hours, second charge found guilty sentenced 72 hours.

Melinda M. Blodgett, 35, Rumford, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Oct. 25, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Jordan Dubois, 19, Mexico, domestic violence reckless conduct, reckless conduct, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, driving to endanger, operating while license suspended or revoked, harassment on Oct. 17, 2018, first charge sentenced two years with all suspended, probation two years, second charge sentenced two years with all suspended, probation two years, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed, sixth charge found guilty, fined $200, seventh charge dismissed.

Damon M. Blodgett, 29, Mexico, fishing without valid license on Aug. 25, 2018, fined $100.

Ashley Duke, 40, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Phiedra Padios, 45, Carthage, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Eric S. Tidswell, 43, Peru, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $750.

Edward Varnum, 23, Rumford, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Sept. 19, 2018, dismissed.

Scot W. Knoll, 50, Rumford, violating condition of release on Oct. 25, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

James M. Foss, 38, Mexico, two charges aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, two charges violating condition of release on Oct. 22, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced four years, restitution $240, second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced four years, restitution $240, second charge found guilty, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Ty S. Gotto, 20, Mexico, violating condition of release on Nov. 10, 2018, dismissed.

Tyler Hamel, 25, Mexico, operating under the influence (alcohol)-no test, furnishing liquor to a minor, disorderly conduct, fighting, violating condition of release on Nov. 10, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, third charge found guilty, fined $200, fourth charge found guilty, fined $250.

James McLean, 53, Rumford, criminal trespass, violating condition of release on Nov. 9, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $150, second charge dismissed.

Eugene S. Tardiff, 37, Jay, fraudulently obtaining license or permit on Nov. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Robert G. Chadwick, 55, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Oct. 24, 2018, found guilty, sentenced one year with all but seven days suspended, probation one year, restitution $114.41.

Susan Charlton, 64, Greenwood, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Heather L. Henson-Finnegan, 43, Peru, unlawful use of permit on Oct. 12, 2018, dismissed.

Carl R. Lang, 29, Rumford, violating condition of release on Oct. 1, 2018, dismissed.

Kristi Graffam, 25, Rumford, passing a stopped school bus on Oct. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Henry F. Ross II, 41, Peru, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 9, 2018, fined $500.

Amber B. Morin, 32, Bethel, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 31, 2018, fined $250.

Kenneth A. Blanchard, 44, Rumford, domestic violence assault, priors, obstructing report of crime on Dec. 1, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Hannah S. Chapman, 30, Bethel, violating condition of release on Oct. 12, 2018, dismissed.

Kenneth Albanesi, 47, Mexico, criminal mischief on Sept. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $50.

Gregory E. Storer, 36, Rumford, violating condition of release on Dec. 6, 2018, dismissed.

Tammy A. Daggett, 49, Mexico, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior, driving to endanger, motor vehicle speeding 30 mph over speed limit, attaching false plates, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 11, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $100, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge, found guilty, fined $250, sixth charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Lacresha I. Howard, 22, Rumford, assault, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Dec. 15, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge dismissed.

Travis L. Walker, 29, Bethel, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release on Dec. 17, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 30 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced 10 days.

Kyle C. Wright, 34, Rumford, operating without license, attaching false plates on Dec. 18, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $75.

Christian Bellanceau, 19, Portland, operating under the influence (alcohol), operating vehicle without license, conditions, restrictions, operating under the influence on Nov. 14, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100, third charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Raymond E. Shorey Jr., 63, Rumford, placing bait to entice deer on Nov. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Joshua R. Hodsdon, 18, Roxbury, passing stopped school bus on Nov. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

James Merrill, 48, Peru, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Russell Ruffin, 32, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $473.72.

Jennifer Sanford, 39, Dixfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 25, 2018 found guilty, fined $100.

Catherine Vogt, 64, Bethel, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Charlie Young, 33, Mexico, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Robyn Perkins, 44, Norway, violating protection from abuse order, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, criminal trespass on Dec. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced five days, third charge found guilty, sentenced five days, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced five days.

Dennis R. Fournier, 59, South Paris, failure to extinguish fire on Dec. 17, 2018, filed.

Randy A. Bosquet Sr., 48, Otisfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to make oral or written accident report on Oct. 30, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced seven days, license suspended one year, second charge dismissed.

Timothy D. Spencer, 43, Hartford, violation of rule deer permit on Nov. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

David Brown, 61, West Paris, assault, harassment on Nov. 15, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge dismissed.

Roger D. Landry, 64, West Paris, violation of rule deer permit on Oct. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Catherine D. Lopes, 50, Norway, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $300, restitution $50.

Thomas M. Mikkonen, 60, Paris, violation of rule deer permit on Oct. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Nelson Brann, 62, Dixfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Tayla Smith, 20, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $70.26.

Paula Smith, 60, Oxford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $70.26.

Austin McAlister, 25, Mexico, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, operating while license suspended/revoked, prior on Nov. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days, third charge found guilty, fined $500, suspended $500.

Wolfe T. Raasumaa, 22, West Paris, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief on Dec. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

