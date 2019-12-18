Farmington police and firefighters and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel responded to multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon that involved at least three vehicles at the intersection of Wilton, Red Schoolhouse and Knowlton Corner roads in Farmington. Farmington police were unavailable to provide information on the crash. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Police, firefighters and emergency medical crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Wilton, Red Schoolhouse and Knowlton Corner roads in Farmington. Farmington police were unavailable for comment. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles