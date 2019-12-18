Charges
Lewiston
- Alicia Stevens, 26, of 95 Pine St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest, 2:46 a.m. Wednesday on Lisbon Street.
- Jeremy St. Hilaire, 36, of 48 Sanborn Road, Sabattus, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 3:09 a.m. Wednesday at 391 Main St.
- Lawrence Guy, 31, of 103 Acadia Ave., on a charge of domestic assault, 12:11 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Timothy Delisle, 45, of 170 Holland St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1:08 p.m. Wednesday at 85 Wood St.
- Clayton Chapman, 30, of 711 Lisbon St., on charges of burglary, violating conditions of release, theft, criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest, 1:41 p.m. Wednesday at 127 Oak St.
Auburn
- Shannon Whitney, 28, of 11 Bearce St., on charges of violating conditions of release and domestic assault, 3:23 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Wayne Butterfield, 32, of 14 Poplar Drive, Poland, arrested by Sabattus police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 9 p.m. Tuesday on Sabattus Road.
- Ryan Michaud, 39, of 513 Preble Ave., Madison, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of violating conditions of release and on a charge of being a habitual offender, 3:28 p.m. Wednesday on Route 196.
Accidents
Auburn
- A car driven by Cody J. Hinkley-Roy, 26, of Lisbon, struck a pot hole, destroying a tire and rim, at 4:58 a.m. Monday in the travel lane on Mount Auburn Avenue, near Park Avenue. His 2014 Nissan was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Kaitlynn E. Stephens, 23, of Poland, and Tate T. Walton, 18, of Livermore, collided at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday on Washington Street. Damage to Stephens’ 2003 Chevrolet and Walton’s 2017 Chevrolet, was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Michael C. Guadagno, 25, of Auburn, Ann M. Therrien, 58, of Wales, and Kelly J. Clark, 48, of Lewiston, collided at 6:42 a.m. Tuesday in front of 930 Minot Ave. Damage Guadagno’s 1999 Toyota, Therrien’s 2012 Jeep and Clark’s 2019 Dodge was listed as functional.
