DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the reader who is looking for a good plumber (Dec. 9 Sun Spots), Joey Pelletier works for Bissonette Plumbing and he is fantastic. The telephone number is 754-8869 — Judy, Minot

ANSWER: Sun Spots loves to publish your recommendations. A good reliable tradesman is so valuable and so needed. (My grandson is a seventh-generation plumber in the family business and I am so very proud of him.)

Bissonette Plumbing, located in Minot, has a web site at bissonetteplumbingandheating.com. Another number for them is 754-1572. Their services not only include plumbing and heating for oil, gas conversions, and propane installations and repairs, but they also do concrete breaking and cutting and core drilling. I find that to be kind of fascinating.

By the way, you do not have to wait for a question to recommend a local business or contractor to Sun Spots. If you are thrilled with the service you have been given, let me know and I will add it to the magical Rolodex for future reference!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking to find someone who makes the heavy bags out of plastic store bags. Thank you for your help. — No name, Oxford

ANSWER: If you are talking about the bags that are crocheted out of “plarn” made from plastic grocery bags, I have often found them at craft fairs or you can also find them at etsy.com. I had a friend who made them, but she has passed away. The bags she made me lasted over seven years and fellow shoppers were always asking me where I got mine. They were strong enough to carry a 20-pound turkey.

If you are a crocheter or want to learn, there are YouTube videos on how to make your own. Just go to YouTube.com then type “Using Plarn to Crochet a Tote Bag” into the search engine.

And if any readers out there make the bags or know of a local resource, please write in.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have the books “Tea Room Mysteries” that someone was looking for. I would send them to her for free if I had the address. These are new books in perfect condition. — Susan, Pownal

ANSWER: Susan is referring to the Dec. 3 Sun Spots where a reader was asking about the “Tea Room Mystery” series published by Guidepost. I have gotten these two together for the book hand-off and everyone involved is thrilled, including me.

If you can’t find something, Sun Spots is the right place to start the search. When the connection happens and there’s a good outcome, I’m so happy!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: As a fundraiser for the Minot Historical Society, we have a 2020 calendar with 8 x 10-inch colorful scenery pictures of the town of Minot, along with important telephone numbers in the back. The cost is $10. To order, please call Jane at 345-5871. Calendars may also be purchased at the Minot Town Office located at 329 Woodman Hill Road. — Bev, Hebron

ANSWER: It’s so nice that the historical society is offering these calendars of local views. I hope your fundraiser is a big success!

