SKOWHEGAN — An investigation conducted by the Skowhegan Police Department and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency resulted in the arrest of five people on drug-related charges Tuesday, according to police.

Two search warrants were served at two apartments at Indian Ridge Apartments in Skowhegan on Tuesday as part of a criminal investigation in response to complaints about narcotics trafficking at the apartments, resulting in the five arrests, Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said in a press release Tuesday evening.

Randy Willard, 37, of Skowhegan, is charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine and violating conditions of release and is being held with no bail. Kacey Davis, 33, of Skowhegan, is charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine with bail set at $500. Jason Cole, 41, of Skowhegan, is charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest with bail set at $1,000. Charles Nickerson, 27, of Madison, is charged with violating probation with no bail set. Schiavone Morton, 37, of New York, New York, is charged with aggravated trafficking of cocaine with bail set at $50,000.

With the help of a drug detection dog team from the Maine State Police, officers recovered more than 15 grams of crack cocaine, 6 grams of heroin and $5,700 in cash that is thought to be the proceeds of drug crimes, Bucknam said.

Those who were able to post bail will appear in Somerset Unified Court on Feb. 5, 2020.

