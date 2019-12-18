PORTLAND – A Turner woman was sentenced to a year in federal prison Wednesday for embezzling more than $100,000 from a company’s pension plan.

Melissa Greenlaw, 46, also known as Melissa Moore, was sentenced to serve a year and a day behind bars and to pay $137,262 to the victims of the theft. She pleaded guilty to the charge in June.

According to court records, Greenlaw was the vice president of operations for a health care company. In that capacity, she was a fiduciary for the company’s Deferred Savings and Profit Sharing Plan, a defined contribution 401(k) plan for employees to save for retirement.

The plan, according to court documents, was funded by amounts withheld from participating employees’ paychecks. Investigators said from about July 2011 until May 2014, Greenlaw used the funds the employee contributions to pay company operating expenses, including bonuses and personal expenses for herself.

Greenlaw misappropriated about $133,000 in employee contributions from the plan, according to court records.

The U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations; and the U.S. Department of Labor, Employee Benefits Security Administration investigated the case.

