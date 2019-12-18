The University of Maine at Augusta will offering an On-the-Spot Admit Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at locations statewide, including Lewiston, Rumford and South Paris.

UMA admissions representatives will be available to help recent high school graduates, transfer students, and returning students complete their application; take a placement test (if needed); start the financial aid process; enroll in spring classes; and register for New Student Orientation all in one visit. Transfer students can also receive an unofficial transfer evaluation.

There are many financial scholarships available for both new and returning students, and tuition waivers are available for high school juniors and seniors as well as senior citizens. Everyone who attends and registers for a class will be placed in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. There is no application fee and students should bring official copies of transcripts if possible. Interested students can also schedule an advising appointment at a different day and time if needed.

The spring semester at UMA starts Jan. 21, 2020. For more information or to register for the event, visit uma.edu/onthespot or visit any local UMA campus or center.

