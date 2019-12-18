LEWISTON – A section of Farwell Street was closed to traffic Wednesday night after a water main burst beneath the street.

City workers closed down a section of the street at about 5:30 p.m. in the area Warren Avenue. Several people passing by reported a large crack in the pavement and water was gushing out of it.

Hours later, city crews remained at the scene. Repairs were expected to continue late Wednesday and possibly into Thursday morning.

As the workers dug into the street, traffic was diverted down Highland Avenue on one end of Farwell Street and onto Charles Street and Dupuis Avenue on the other.

Farwell Street connects Webster Street to Sabattus Street and is heavily traveled during the evening and morning commutes.

