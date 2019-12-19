AUBURN — The Androscoggin County grand jury recently handed up the following indictments:

Keyana Pontoo, 27, 101 Pine St., Lewiston, assault on an officer, assault, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest and violation of condition of release on Oct. 1.

Richard K. Rogers Jr., 38, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on Aug. 10.

George Simmons Jr., 23, 136 College St., Lewiston, aggravated assault, violation of condition of release and two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Sept. 16.

Oliver Strout, 19, 304 Pigeon Hill Road, Mechanic Falls, two counts aggravated criminal mischief, unauthorized use of property and criminal mischief on May 16, 2018.

Shannon M. Sylvester, 33, 128 Poland Spring Road, Auburn, five counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Sept. 29 and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Jan. 1, 2001.

Avery M. Teehan, 22, 35 Kyesland Ave., Jay, elevated aggravated assault and violation of condition of release on Sept. 17.

Michael D. Veilleux, 39, 63 Genest St., Lewiston, gross sexual assault on July 3, 2013, Jan. 4, 2014, Feb. 4, 2014, March 4, 2014, April 4, 2014, May 4, 2014, June 4 2014, July 4, 2014, Aug. 4, 2014, Sept. 4, 2014, Oct. 4, 2014, Nov. 4, 2014, Dec. 4, 2014, Jan. 4, 2015, Feb., 4, 2015, March 4, 2014, April 4, 2015, May 4, 2015, June 4, 2015, July 4, 2015, Aug. 4, 2015, Sept. 4, 2015, sexual abuse of a minor on July 4, 2013, Aug. 4, 2013, Sept. 4, 2013, Sept. 4, 2013, Oct. 4, 2013, Nov. 4, 2013, Dec. 4, 2013, Jan. 4, 2014 and Feb. 4, 2014.

Ronnie Lee Walker Jr., 28, 23 Pearl St., Apt. 1, Auburn, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, falsifying physical evidence and theft by unauthorized taking on Nov. 10.

Isaac I. Witham, 31, transient, theft by unauthorized taking, burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of identification on Aug. 30.

