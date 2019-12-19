Central Maine Medical Center
Delilah May Carvalho, a girl to Savannah Nelson and David Carvalho of Lewiston, Oct. 3. Sibling, Mallory Carvalho; grandparents, Laurie and James Begin, Hallowell, Barbara Stockwell, Auburn, James Nelson, Lewiston.
Layla Jean Larocque, a girl to Emily Brown and Jerry Larocque of Sabattus, Oct. 5. Grandparents, Kerri Brown, Sabattus, Gregory Brown, Sabattus; great-grandparents, Connie Field, Auburn, Linda Lafrance, Lewiston, Robert Lafrance, Lewiston.
Clarity Joy LaBrecque, a girl to Amanda Fortier of Livermore Falls, Oct. 6. Sibling, Aurora; grandparents, Tammy and Edward White, Livermore Falls, Donald Fortier, Hebron, Shelley Vye, Barrington, N.H.; great-grandparents, Patsy Cummins, Auburn.
Liam Joseph Plowman, a boy to Cassandra Kroesser and Jeremy Plowman of Richmond, Oct. 10. Siblings, Kaylie, Finley, Gavin, Kendall.
Owen Patrick Wysocki, a boy to Mary Thomas and Anthony Wysocki of Lewiston, Oct. 17. Grandparents, Marian Thomas, Wilmington, Delaware, Brian Collins, Greene, Jessica Wysocki-Collins, Greene; great-grandparents, Lorraine Thomas, Kennebunkport, Rita Collins, Lewiston, Marsha Wysocki, Greene.
Benjamin Cooper Grenham, a boy to Mekala O’Brien of Auburn, Oct. 17. Grandparents, Jaimie Cormier, Auburn, Jay Cormier, Auburn, Janet Remington, Poland; great-grandparents, Norene Rand, Auburn, Phil Rand, Auburn.
Norah Rayne Larson, a girl to Katie St. Michel and Charles Larson of Naples, Oct. 21. Grandparents, Kelley St. Michel, Monmouth, Cheryl Barker, Oxford, Brett Larson, Oxford; great-grandparents, Helen Lapointe, Monmouth, Robert Lapointe, Monmouth, Dennis Barker, South Paris.
Crew Joshua Childs, a boy to Courtney Lawrence and Joshua Childs of Otisfield, Oct. 22. Grandparents, Dale and Crystal Lawrence, Minot, David Childs, South Paris, Mary Childs, Auburn.
Dawson Emmett Eicher, a boy to Krystal and Aaron Eicher of Waterford, Oct. 25. Siblings, Sebastian, Emily, Noah, Wyatt; grandparents, Sharon Thurston, Norway, Theresa Eicher, Pittsburgh, Pa.; great-grandparents, Rose and Ralph Moulton, Norway.
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center
Orion Toro, a boy to Henry Alvarez and Marian LeDoux of South Paris, Sept. 29. Grandparents, Henry Lopez, Candelaria, South America, Floralba Alvarez, Columbia, South America, Jeffrey and Suzanne LeDoux, Wilton.
