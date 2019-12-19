REGION — The Wild River Riders Snowmobile Club recently took over a section of snowmobile trail that starts where Gilead has stopped grooming in the past – right after the Bethel Water District plant-and continues toward the airport until they meet the Greenstock trail grooming.

This will now allow riders to get from Evans Notch to Newry or Bethel or do a loop on the network.

The club plans to begin work on the trail soon, which will include cutting brush, putting up signs and fixing bridges.

The club now has a new board of directors, who were voted in in April. A few of the members are on the younger side, a trend Secretary of Wild River Riders Carol Bourque hopes will not only continue with her club, but with others across the state.

“All the problems they are having statewide have to do with people aging out,” Carol said.

The club recently replaced a large bridge on the pipeline. A 50-foot trailer was donated to the club and they drilled holes in it, attached pressure treated wood and then laid it across the river. The club has repaired nine bridges total this year.

One of the main reasons the club decided to maintain the new section was because people were anxious to get back out on their snowmobiles.

“A lot of people on the North Road been asking about the trail,” Assistant Trail Master Jim Bourque said. “A lot of people on the road can get on the trail from their houses.”

The club has also reached out to multiple landowners about allowing trails through their properties.

“They have been wonderful, but they do have legitimate concerns,” Carol said.

They spoke to one landowner who has young children who enjoy playing in their backyard. The woman told the club she did not mind having the trail run through the side of her backyard as long snowmobiles slow down. Bourque said they have put up signs near the property warning riders about their speed.

“Our landowners are very generous, but again, they do have concerns and we are in danger of losing some key sections if people do not stay on the trail,” he said.

The club also bought a new groomer this year, but plan to keep the old groomer as a backup.

The club covers trails from the New Hampshire border past Gilead to certain sections of trails in Bethel.

They plan to explore options for fundraisers. They may sell calendars or host a couple of suppers.

The Bourques wanted to give special thanks to the founders of the club, Jeff Hutchins, Jay Milo, and Fred and Sue Corriveau, for their years of work with the club.

“For 20 years the four of them were practically doing everything on their own,” Carol said. “We have now expanded the club, got some younger people int there and now we just want to move forward.”

People interested in joining Wild River Riders or who have questions about the club can email [email protected]

The club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Gilead Town Hall or, when it’s not available, the airport. The meetings are announced on the Facebook page “Wild River Riders.”

Greenstock Snowsports update

The snowmobile club, which covers trails in Bethel and Greenwood, recently bought their first ever brand new groomer, the “Prinoth Husky.” The groomer was delivered to Lowell’s Saw Shop off Route 26 a week ago.

Greenstock would like to thank everyone who helped and donated during the process. The club still has to pay off a loan for getting the groomer, so additional donations are welcome.

The club is also in need of more members to help get the trails ready for the upcoming season.

Greenstock meets at the Greenwood Town Office on a monthly basis.

