Christmas Eve Service

WATERFORD—A traditional candlelight service will be held at the North Waterford Congregational Church at 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Join us to sing Christmas carols and hear the beloved Christmas story. The church is located on Route 35 opposite Melby’s. All are welcome!

Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: