BETHEL — For almost 50 years, many people living in or traveling through Bethel had the luxury of stopping at Browns Variety, which was the epitome of the retro general stores you can still find today on rare occasions.

In 1936, Leroy and Abbie Brown bought the place, which had previously been the Fox and Bean Store, according to The Bethel Journals.

Eventually, Jim and Bea Brown took over the business, but the store’s setup remained the same.

“What made it so unique was that in Bethel, many people could not go out of town to shop. A lot of people did not have a car,” Nancy Brown Vargiu said.

People without transportation were in luck with Browns, which had just about everything one would need in a small town.

Fabric, wool, yarn, clothing ranging from house dresses to hunting attire, makeup, paper, pencils, pens, toys, dishes, pots, pans, basic tools and flatware were some of the many items the store offered. One of the more popular items people came in to get were Converse sneakers.

The most popular, or well known item that Browns sold, were their coveted penny candies.

The glass candy counter was on the right side of the door when customers entered. On the top shelves on the right, candy bars like PayDay, Hershey, Milky Way and Three Musketeers were sold for between five and 10 cents; on the left side, penny candy was sold for either a penny or two candies for a penny.

“They had bubble gum, tootsie rolls, red and black licorice, hot balls and candy cigarettes,” Vargiu said.

On the off chance that Browns did not have something that one might have needed, they would try and get it for that person if they thought the product would sell.

Vargiu began working at the store when she was 13. All of her siblings worked at the family business at one point. Some were more fond of the work than others, but Vargiu “enjoyed it a lot.” She remembers watching her Father (Jim), a quiet man at home, converse with all customers who came into Browns.

Cleaning and rearranging things were two of Vargiu’s favorite things to do while working at Browns. Changing the window displays was another job she enjoyed. Browns had three big windows in the front, which made it an ideal place to show off items.

“Every season at least, we would take everything out, clean the windows and put in a new display,” she said. “We did a display for Christmas, Halloween and we did one in the spring that featured dresses. We used to display yarn in the winter too.”

Before chain stores appeared, people would do the bulk of their Christmas shopping at Browns, and at one point, 17 employees worked at the store during the holiday season.

“The store had that feeling to it that it belonged to everybody. Everybody felt like it was there place to shop.”

Memories

Local residents provided their own memories of the store:

“It was going in as a child and just seeing how the store was stocked from floor to ceiling and that Jim and Marie knew where everything was. If you wanted it, Brown’s had it. My mother was always buying clothing patterns and the cloth to make it with, along with yarn. But the first thing you saw when you came in the door was the penny candy in the glass showcase. I can still see the layout of the whole place, even today. Jim and Marie Brown always had what you needed.” – Jane Ryerson, Bethel.

Several employees at the Bethel Town Office recalled going in and getting a full bag of candy with only 10 or so cents in their hand.

“While I was president of the Bethel Chamber from 1978 to 1982, Jim Brown was a great supporter of the chamber. I remember my mother taking me toy shopping there from 1941 or so every summer until we moved to Bethel. Brown’s had a tremendous layout of kid’s small toys, cars, etc. The back section of the store had their clothing and I shopped a lot there too while in school.” – Don Bennett, Bethel/Florida.

Debbie Brown, whose husband Owen (Jim and Bea’s son) worked at the store for a period of time, had stories stories on the Browns:

“Customers have told me that they would go in with 10 cents and take 10 cents worth of penny candy, but that Jim would only sell them nine cents, because if he sold them 10 cents of candy, tax would’ve made it 11 cents. He would sell them nine cents worth of candy and then give them back the penny so they could buy one more piece.” – Debbie Brown, Bethel.

Debbie also said that when Abbie was working in the store, young girls would come in looking for fabric to use to make a blouse. Once the girls found a pattern they liked, Abbie would then take the pattern apart and show the girls how to properly design it. If the girls had trouble with this, they would bring it back to Abbie and she would help them fix it.

“I can remember being real poor when I was a kid and if we happened to have extra money that’s where we’d get our school clothes, and after buying what we needed, Mr. Brown always put a bag of penny candy together for us knowing it was most likely the only time we ever got a chance to eat candy. It was a local store with everything from clothes, candy, toys but it’s one of the most wonderful times of my childhood that I can remember that was good.” – Tabaitha Steward, Bethel.

“I loved going there to get penny candy. The Browns were so patient with all the kids as they chose what they wanted. I remember as a teenager I saw a red bathing suit there. My Aunt Joyce took me shopping in Lewiston and Auburn for bathing suits. I never got one while I was with her. I came back home and got the one I saw at Brown’s Variety. That also was the place that we bought our greeting cards. They would pull out a big drawer containing the cards all filed by category. I have many fond memories of shopping there.” – Lainey Cross, Bethel

« Previous

Next »