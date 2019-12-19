To the Editor:
On behalf of Christmas for Teens, we would like to thank the community for supporting the recent Christmas for Teens Benefit Show. Since 2000, this event, along with individual as well as corporate and civic donations, has helped provide Christmas for deserving Oxford Hills full time students attending OHMS, OHCHS, and OHTS.
Heartfelt thanks to the Production team including:
Production Team:
Dennis Boyd Jr. – Artistic Director
Danielle Tran – Pianist
Jennifer St. Pierre
Michelle Corriveau
Publicity Art and Printing:
Virginia Valdes
OHTS Graphic Arts Program
Program Design:
Kyle Jordan
Refreshments:
Christmas for Teens Committee
Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church
Interact Club, Tina Fox, Rotary
Set Design
Michelle Corriveau
We would also like to thank the Community Choir of Oxford Hills, and the OHCHS Chamber Choir, directed by Dennis Boyd, Jr. and Accompanist, Danielle Tran, along with Expansion Arts Tappers, Choreographed by Sasha Richardson,
OHCHS String Quartets, directed by Cynthia Wescott, Art Moves Dance, Choreographed by Debi Irons. Thanks to Readers- Carol Kane, Jen Collings, Brian von Birkinbine, Dennis Boyd, Dennis Twitchell, Thomas Lentz, Sarah Porter and Jancie Cazneau along with the production and stage crews for their talents.
Finally we would like to thank Adrienne Cote, owner of The Tribune for ticket sales and Toni Hamlin as well. With the help of a supportive community working together, this program continues to be a success year after year. Thank you all.
Jean Delamater
Carlene Treadwell
Pam Colby
Rhonda Maher
Rose Schwaner
Carol West
Deb LaFrance
Nancy McClean-Morrissette
Stephanie Goss
Christmas for Teens Committee
