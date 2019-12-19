Hayden Fry, the Texan who revived Iowa football and became a Hawkeye State institution over two decades as a Big Ten coach, has died. He was 90.

Fry’s family announced through the University of Iowa that the former coach died Tuesday with his family at his side after a long battle with cancer. He had been living in the Dallas area with his wife, Shirley.

Fry, a native of Eastland, Texas, had never been to Iowa before taking over the Hawkeyes in 1979, hired by then-athletic director Bump Elliott, the former Michigan star who died earlier this month. The Hawkeyes had slogged through 17 consecutive years without a winning season when Fry arrived. He changed everything.

Fry’s greatest season at Iowa was 1985, when the Hawkeyes were No. 1 in the AP rankings for five weeks and had Heisman Trophy runner-up Chuck Long at quarterback. Iowa finished 10-2 as Big Ten champions and ranked 10th in the country. He coached three Rose Bowls with Iowa, though he never won one.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 64, PAUL SMITH’S 61: David Harris missed the tying 3-pointer for the Bobcats (5-10, 3-7 YSCC) with seven seconds remaining as the Seawolves (12-3, 8-2) escaped with a win in South Portland.

Anthony Lobor had 16 points for SMCC, Pedro Fonesca had 13 points and Cameren Cousins added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ian Regan had 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Sterling Scott had 21 points for Paul Smith’s.

(9) VIRGINIA 56, STONY BROOK 44: Kihei Clark scored 14 points and Jay Huff had eight of his 12 during a second-half run as No. 9 Virginia (9-1)held off Stony Brook (7-6).

CINCINNATI 78, (21) TENNESSEE 66: Trevon Scott scored 15 points and Cincinnati (7-4) recovered from back-to-back losses with a win over visiting Tennessee (7-3).

For a second straight game, Tennessee’s Rick Barnes came up short again in his attempt to get career victory No. 700. He’d be only the 22nd coach to reach that mark in Division I.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(7) BAYLOR 111, ARKANSAS STATE 43: Senior guard Juicy Landrum set an NCAA record with 14 3-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points, leading Baylor (9-1) over Arkansas State (9-1) at Waco, Texas.

Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from 3-point range as Baylor shot 46 percent from beyond the arc (15 of 33) and 59 percent overall. She also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

