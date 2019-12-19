LEWISTON — People looking to prepare for college but are worried about writing papers, math problems and managing their time can get help starting next month with Lewiston Adult Education’s College Transition Program.

The free program reviews reading, writing and math skills in a college-style setting. Participants will also get help with college applications and applying for scholarships.

Students will visit the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College, Northeast Technical Institute, Maine College of Healthcare Professions and Central Maine Community College during the semester. The trips allow members of the post-secondary schools to talk about the kind of classes they provide.

Students in the fall College Transition Program had a graduation ceremony Dec. 12. Representatives from Central Maine Community College and Northeast Technical Institute spoke, along with previous program graduates who shared what they had learned while continuing their education.

The winter-spring semester of classes begins Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Lewiston Adult Education’s suite at the B Street Community Center, 57 Birch St. The 14-week session will have Tuesday and Thursday classes.

To apply, email Amy Hatch at [email protected] or call 207-753-6420.

