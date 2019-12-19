Bakers needed for feral cat fundraiser

LEWISTON — A special Christmas bake sale and bottle drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21 and 22, at the Sabattus Street Storage, 1434 Sabattus St., to raise funds for Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends.

Bakers and baked goods are needed. For more information, contact Norm Blais at [email protected]

Donations can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P. O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236 or to PayPal athttp://tommysferalfelinefriends.com/donate/.

« Previous