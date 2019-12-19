Former University of Maine quarterback Chris Ferguson has transferred to Liberty University, an independent Football Bowl Subdivision program.

Ferguson, who has one year of eligibility remaining as a grad student, left the Black Bears days after the end of a 6-6 season. He finished his Maine career with 5,157 yards passing and 34 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he led Maine to a 10-4 record and a spot in the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals. He suffered a season-ending foot injury in the sixth game this year and was replaced by freshman Joe Fagnano.

While Ferguson has family at Liberty – sisters Danielle Gillen (the school’s sports nutritionist) and Lizzie (a lacrosse player) – he said he was looking to “go somewhere where I could make an impact right away. I was looking for a good fit and the opportunity to play right away.”

Liberty (7-5) is playing in its first bowl game Saturday, against Georgia Southern in the Mortgage Cure Bowl. Stephen Calvert, the Flames starting quarterback, is a senior.

Ferguson said the university’s Christian philosophy also aligns well with his. “Spiritually and mentally, I’m not going to get that anywhere else,” he said.

Ferguson, 21, finished his undergrad work in business management at Maine this semester. He will begin classes as a grad student at Liberty in January.

“I’m just going there to be the best me every day,” he said. “It’s a new place with new teammates and I’ve got to earn their respect and trust. I’ve got to let them know I’m there to work hard and make the team better.”

LSU: Coach Ed Orgeron says running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s status for the national semifinals is uncertain following a hamstring injury in practice this week.

Tests are ongoing, Orgeron said, adding that he’s “not sure that Clyde can play or can’t play yet” when No. 1 LSU meets Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

Edwards-Helaire is LSU’s leading rusher with 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 50 receptions for 399 yards and one TD.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UCONN: Coach Geno Auriemma will not coach in Sunday’s game against Oklahoma after undergoing a surgical procedure to alleviate symptoms caused by diverticulitis.

(5) SOUTH CAROLINA 89, DUKE 46: South Carolina (11-1) handed Duke (7-4) its most-lopsided loss in 12 seasons under Coach Joanne P. McCallie – the Brunswick native and former UMaine coach – and the largest margin of defeat since Virginia, led by current Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, beat the Blue Devils 93-48 in 1992.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SETON HALL 52, (7) MARYLAND 48: Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall – playing without Big East Conference preseason player of the year Myles Powell (concussion) and power forward Sando Mamukelashvili (broken wrist) – used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun Maryland in Newark, New Jersey.

MEMPHIS: James Wiseman said on social media he has withdrawn from school to begin focusing on his pro career rather than sit out the rest of a 12-game NCAA suspension.

The 7-foot-1 freshman and center is a likely NBA lottery pick.

MICHIGAN STATE: Senior Joshua Langford has had season-ending foot surgery, and Coach Tom Izzo said it should help Langford have a chance to play pro basketball in the future.