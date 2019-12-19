Join me for free cooking classes, Cooking Matters! Learn how to Cook Healthy on a Budget! For more info: [email protected]

Holiday Salad with Radicchio, Pears and Pomegranate

This is the perfect Holiday Salad to serve with your feast. It’s even red and green! Search online for easy how to’s to seed a whole pomegranate or buy a cup already prepared at the store. This is a great activity to keep kids busy and

helping! You can adjust the intensity of the flavor by picking the soft crumbly cheese you prefer; gorganzola, blue, or goat all will work well.

DRESSING:

2 T balsamic vinegar

2 t fresh lemon juice

3/4 t Dijon mustard

4 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, smashed and minced

3 pinches of salt

freshly ground black pepper

SALAD:

1 head of radicchio

3 ounces mixed baby greens

2 Bosc pears, (the brownish ones) sliced into 1/2-inch chunks

3/4 cup toasted nut of your choice ( walnuts, pecans, sliced almonds), roughly chopped

1/2 cup fresh pomegranate arils (That’s what a pomegranate seed is called)

3 ounces soft cheese, crumbled

Directions

• In a small bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard. Slowly pour in the olive oil, whisking until the mixture is emulsified. Add the garlic to the vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

• Slice the radicchio in half, remove the core, and slice the radicchio into 3/4-inch-thick ribbons. Combine the radicchio and mixed greens in a large salad bowl.

• Add the pear chunks, walnuts, and pomegranate arils.

• Add the vinaigrette to lightly coat the greens, and gently toss the salad.

Top the salad with the crumbled cheese and serve immediately.

