A Christmas Jazz Celebration with John Smedley will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at She Doesn’t Like Guthries in Lewiston. There is no cover charge. She Doesn’t Like Guthries is located at 115 Middle St., Lewiston. For more information, call (207) 376-3344.

John Smedley, Tim Clough and Dale Chapman ó aka the Three Point Trio Submitted photo by Phyllis Graber Jensen

