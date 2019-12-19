To the Editor:

Kudos to Norway Police Chief Rob Federico for applying for a grant to fund an elementary school School Resource Officer (SRO) and to the Town of Norway for picking up the cost of the position after the grant expired. Some jurisdictions are reluctant to fund public safety positions and programs when grant monies expire, and some, especially during economic downturns, are limited by budgetary constraints to funding only middle and high school SROs. 

Viewing the SRO as part of an holistic approach to mental health and crime prevention makes for a healthier and safer school environment. 

John R. Leopold 

Former County Executive Anne Arundel County Maryland 

Pasadena, Maryland

