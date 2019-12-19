AUBURN — Debra York, executive director for the nonprofit An Angel’s Wing, will be the speaker at the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at The Village Inn, 165 High St. in Auburn.

Based in Lewiston, An Angel’s Wing is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2017. The mission is to assist individuals with substance use disorder (SUD) by funding rehabilitation and education, as well as offering employment to those in recovery. An Angel’s Wing will be a part of whatever it takes to assist individuals who are willing and in need of rehabilitation from substance use disorder to becoming successful members of society.

An Angel’s Wing is in the process of developing a program to assist children born with addictions and children going through the trauma of having one or both parents suffering from SUD. Recently, two children who lived in a tent at a park and ride were helped with clothing, shoes, backpacks and coats to help with school re-entry.

L-A Rotary meets every Thursday at The Village Inn. Lunch is available for $14. Guests and visiting Rotarians are always welcome.

« Previous

Next »