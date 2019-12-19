HEBRON — Hebron Academy is pleased to announce the 2019 Fall Trimester Honor Roll. Students earned a place on the Honor Roll with a combined GPA of 3.0 or above. Highest Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.7 or above. High Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.3- 3.69. Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.0- 3.29. Congratulations everyone!
Highest Honors:
Alaina Bonis ’21, Hebron
Sarah English ’23, Poland
Emmett Grover ’21, Norway
Olivia Newell ’21, Minot
High Honors:
Lily Bisbee ’21, Poland
Calvin Grover ’22, Norway
Mckenna Murphy ’23, Minot
Emma Newell ’22, Minot
Gwendolyn Randall ’20, Casco
Honors:
Morgan Bussiere ’21, Minot
Daniel Godomsky ’22, Hebron
Julia Gregory ’22, South Paris
Bayleigh Patenaude ’20, Casco
Grace Petrocelli ’22, Buckfield
