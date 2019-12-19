HEBRON — Hebron Academy is pleased to announce the 2019 Fall Trimester Honor Roll. Students earned a place on the Honor Roll with a combined GPA of 3.0 or above. Highest Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.7 or above. High Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.3- 3.69. Honors are for students who achieved a GPA of 3.0- 3.29. Congratulations everyone!

Highest Honors:

Alaina Bonis ’21, Hebron

Sarah English ’23, Poland

Emmett Grover ’21, Norway

Olivia Newell ’21, Minot

High Honors:

Lily Bisbee ’21, Poland

Calvin Grover ’22, Norway

Mckenna Murphy ’23, Minot

Emma Newell ’22, Minot

Gwendolyn Randall ’20, Casco

Honors:

Morgan Bussiere ’21, Minot

Daniel Godomsky ’22, Hebron

Julia Gregory ’22, South Paris

Bayleigh Patenaude ’20, Casco

Grace Petrocelli ’22, Buckfield

