100 Years Ago: 1919

The Lunn & Sweet Co. of Auburn gave notice to its employes Saturday, that there would be no further increases in wages during the balance of the run unless there is a marked increase in the cost of living. Employees are urged to cooperate with the company, the company placing the responsibility entirely on the employes “as to whether Lunn & Sweet Co., shall do business with plenty of work for you, or no business and no work.” The notice was posted at the factory and in a copy of it put into each pay envelope;

50 Years Ago: 1969

The Edward Little High School Key Club will be sponsoring a dance Tuesday, Dec. 23, at the ELHS gym. Music will be provided by, “Games.”

25 Years Ago: 1994

The Auburn Community Band will present its annual holiday concert this Wednesday at the Great Falls Intermediate School. As is the case with all their public performances, the concert is offered free of charge. “There seem to be very few free concerts offered to the public these days,” said Band Director Milt Simon. “This is our gift to the community, which has supported our efforts over the past 13 years.” In addition to their free performance, each band member has pledged a gift of two non-perishable food items, to be donated to the Good Shepherd Food Bank program. With hopes the public is also in a giving mood, Simon is asking those attending the concert to bring along a canned good, a box of cereal, a jar of baby food, or package of pasta.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

