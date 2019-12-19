MEN’S BASKETBALL

St. Joseph (Conn.) 76, Bates 63

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — The University of St. Joseph of Connecticut found its shot in the second half and pulled past Bates College 76-63 at the HoopMIA Division III Shootout on Thursday.

After trailing by one at halftime, the Blue Jays shot 55.6 percent in the second half.

Kody Greenhalgh led the Bobcats (5-3) with 15 points and Jeff Spellman added 11. Freshman Omar Sarr grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Jaecee Martin put up a game-high 26 points, making 10-of-12 from the field, for St. Joseph.

