NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association has filed a grievance against the New York Yankees in an attempt to regain the remaining $26 million due released outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.

The grievance was disclosed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the process who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made. Barring a settlement, the grievance will be heard by arbitrator Mark Irvings.

New York converted Ellsbury’s $153 million, seven-year contract to non-guaranteed, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment, then released the 36-year-old outfielder on Nov. 20. The Yankees said he was treated by Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta without the team’s permission.

Ellsbury contends any treatment he received without authorization was for a non-baseball-related injury or condition, which does not require the club’s consent.

Ellsbury has not played since 2017 because of a variety of ailments. He is owed more than $21.1 million for 2020, plus a $5 million buyout of a $21 million team option for 2021.

New York declined comment, as did Ellsbury’s agent, Scott Boras.

Ellsbury hit .264 with 39 homers, 198 RBI and 102 stolen bases in 520 games in six seasons with the Yankees. He injured a muscle in his right side early during spring training in 2018, then developed a bad back and had surgery that Aug. 6 to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. He experienced plantar fasciitis in his right foot during his rehab program before spring training this year.

RED SOX: Martin Perez and Boston finalized a one-year contract that guarantees him $6.5 million and would be worth $14.5 million over two seasons if the Red Sox exercise a 2021 option and the 28-year-old left-hander regularly starts.

Perez is in position to fill the rotation spot that opened when former AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello left to sign with the New York Mets.

The deal includes a $6 million salary for next year and a $6.25 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn bonuses for innings pitched.

Perez was 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA for Minnesota last season after spending his first seven big league seasons with Texas.

ANGELS: Los Angeles added another arm to its rotation, agreeing to a $9 million, one-year contract with right-hander Julio Teheran, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press .

Teheran spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves, who declined his $12 million option. He was 10-11 with a 3.81 ERA last season