LEWISTON – Yolande G. Fontaine, 91, a resident of Nomar Court, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, following a long illness.She was born in St. Anne de Beaupre, P.Q., on June 11, 1928, the daughter of Irenee and Elisa (Labbe) Letourneau.Yolande enjoyed Beano, knitting, reading, and traveling. Her most enjoyable trips were to Florida with her family.Survivors include three sons, Claude Fontaine and wife, Brenda of Old Orchard Beach, Andre Fontaine and wife, Janet of Lewiston, and Gaetan Fontaine and wife Helen of Wales. Two daughters Lise Cyr of Lewiston and Lucie Kelley and husband Chris of Gardiner, one sister Noella Lessard and husband Jules Aime of Canada. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Victor, as well as three sisters, five brothers, and a son-in-law.A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Yolande will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul. Committal prayers will be held 10: a.m., Monday, at St. Peter’s Cemetery Chapel.Family and friends are invited to visit Friday 7-9 p.m., at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com.

The Fontaine family would like to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to our Mother during her illness.

