ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY — The Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland Tri-Town Optimist Club is proud to announce its December RSU 16 Student of the Month recipient, Leia Turcotte. A sixth grader from Elm Street School, Leia was selected by her teachers for her amazing resilience and optimism – not only academically, but in life overall. Aspiring to be a teacher one day, she consistently gives 110% of herself in all that she does and is a positive influence on her peers. Leia makes school a better place for those around her.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: