ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY — The Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland Tri-Town Optimist Club is proud to announce its December RSU 16 Student of the Month recipient, Leia Turcotte. A sixth grader from Elm Street School, Leia was selected by her teachers for her amazing resilience and optimism – not only academically, but in life overall. Aspiring to be a teacher one day, she consistently gives 110% of herself in all that she does and is a positive influence on her peers. Leia makes school a better place for those around her.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Trump ally U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows won’t seek reelection
-
Maine
Bus driver, student save Bowdoin man pinned in icy water under tractor
-
Advertiser Democrat
Harrison looking at multiple municipal building projects
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen plan to respond to letter
-
Oxford Hills
SAD 17 hits pause on later start time for middle and high schools