Fourth-grader Isa Elias, 10, makes a Helping Hands sign Thursday for her giving basket at Acadia Academy in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Keegan Buckingham, left, and Owen Bushway finish filling their giving basket Thursday at Acadia Academy in Lewiston. Fourth-graders collected student donations and filled 50 baskets with foods typically included in a Christmas meal. They were delivered to local residents by Kayden Boilard of Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry. Fourth-grade teacher Alisha Lampron said community service is an important part of the curriculum at the Lewiston charter school. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Haley Vradenburgh, 9, picks foods for her giving basket Thursday at Acadia Academy in Lewiston. Fourth-graders collected student donations and filled 50 baskets with foods typically included in a Christmas meal. They were delivered to local residents by Kayden Boilard of Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry. Fourth-grade teacher Alisha Lampron said community service is an important part of the curriculum at the Lewiston charter school. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Fourth-grade teacher Alisha Lampron wrote Thursday what each fourth-grade student at Acadia Academy should put into the Christmas giving baskets for local families. A ham or turkey was also in each basket. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal