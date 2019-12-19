The Roxbury ATV Riders held their last meeting of the year at the Knotty Moose in Roxbury. Pictured receiving junior trail master certificates are L-R Wyatt Gordon, Age 10 with 177 hours & Corbin Laramee, age 5 with 110 hours for their work on the trails. Standing behind them are Wyatt’s grandfather trail master Michael Worthley and Corbin’s dad, president of the club, Roger Laramee. Both boys also received $50.00 gift cards to River Lanes in Bethel. Not pictured but also receiving gift certificates from Central Maine Powersports with 51 hours were Jeff & Jeffrey Dolloff, John & Jodie Duguay-Grant, Tom & Sharon Worthley Sinclair; Frank & Crystal Buchanan Duguay, 87 hours, Roger Laramee, 126 hours, and Mike Worthley with 377 hours. Others present at the meeting had anywhere from 1 to 30 hours in and on the trails. submitted photo

Pictured L-R is Roger Laramee, Dana Temple, and Michael Worthley receiving a $2,000.00 donation from Dana Temple. A big thank you to everyone who helps on the trails, attends meetings and gives support behind the scenes. Also a big thank you to Central Maine Powersports and all our landowners who so graciously allow us to use their land each year for the purpose of making trails and riding our ATV’s. Thank you for making 2019 a great year. See you next year. submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles