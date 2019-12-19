Records filed Thursday in the case of a 22-year-old Freeport man paint a chilling picture of how authorities believe Quinton Hanna indiscriminately targeted people during a weekend rampage that left an 82-year-old Scarborough man dead and a West Bath woman hospitalized following a sexual assault.

But Hanna told investigators nothing about the alleged crimes during an interview – he told police that he was in a car accident and hurt himself, but requested to speak to an attorney when police asked about the Christmas tree farm where James “Jim” Pearson was stabbed to death, according to police records.

Hanna said nothing during a brief appearance Thursday morning in Cumberland County Unified Criminal Court, and was surrounded by court officers and corrections staff. His attorney, Andrew Wright, requested a psychological evaluation and reserved arguments over bail pending a further hearing.

Hanna assaulted a corrections officer while he was being prepared for transportation to the jail around 7:30 a.m., said Maj. Tim Kortes, the top jail administrator. Hanna was restrained with handcuffs and a waist chain in court, and the appearance was delayed because of the confrontation.

The corrections officer received minor injuries and was treated at a hospital and released, Kortes said.

Judge Daniel Billings also granted a request for Hanna to undergo a psychological evaluation by a state psychologist that may help determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Although a police affidavit lays out new details about the felony allegations, there is no information that explains why Hanna was in Scarborough shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday, or what may have led him to stab Pearson to death, or why he drove to West Bath where the random attacks continued, according to police.

In the affidavit by Maine State Police Detective Jonathan Heimbach, Hanna approached or broke into three other residences near Pearson’s property on Beech Ridge Road.

At the site of a home burglary on Den Drive, the property owner told police that someone forced their way inside and the only item that appeared to have been stolen was a knife missing from a knife block.

A woman who lives on Holmes Road told police that about 10 or 15 minutes before police descended on Pearson’s home, a man fitting Hanna’s description knocked on her door and asked for “Jon,” but the woman did not open the door and the man left the area. He appeared confused but not agitated, the woman told police.

Scarborough police also found another witness on Holmes Road who told police that a man in his early 20s with dark hair, a beard and mustache came to his home, but police do not indicate in the affidavit whether the witness positively identified the person who came to his home as Hanna, or if the homeowner had any interaction with the person who approached the house.

The affidavit also describes how state police investigators working the crime scene at Pearson’s home began hearing from other police agencies about other incidents that may be connected. The first they learned about was from Freeport, where police were investigating a stabbing that had happened the night before, on Dec. 14, at a home on Wardtown Road.

In that case, the victim, a 69-year-old man, saw someone pull into his driveway about 7:45 p.m. The victim said a man in his late 20s with a close-cropped beard approached the front door and gave a name of someone whom he was looking for. When the victim said no one lives at the home by that name, the man lunged forward and stabbed him twice in the chest.

Once in West Bath, police say, Hanna approached a woman who was out for a jog on Birch Point Road. The woman told police she saw a silver Subaru pass her and then stop ahead of her. When she approached the vehicle, the driver asked her to look under his vehicle because something was dragging. When she started to walk away, the man grabbed her arm, brandished a dark blue utility knife and dragged her into the woods.

When the woman started screaming, the man held the knife to her throat and began sexually assaulting her as she lay on the ground. The woman then kicked him in the groin, stunning him long enough for her to get up and run away down the road. When the vehicle got close to her, the woman veered into the woods, but the vehicle followed her and ran her over, shattering her lower leg bones.

The car continued on into the woods, striking a tree and pinning the driver inside. Around that time, neighbors and police began to arrive on the scene in time to see Hanna flee into the woods. A police officer gave chase but could not catch Hanna, according to the police affidavit.

Police believe Hanna then fled to the home of Suzanne Temple, 72. Temple told police that someone knocked on her door, told her that he needed help and asked to use her phone. When she went to hand him the phone, the man brandished a box cutter and told her to get her car keys.

Temple froze, and the man asked her, “Do you want to die?” and threatened to stab her unless she got her car keys. Temple’s husband then pointed a loaded handgun at Hanna, and Hanna fled on foot again.

Police believe that Hanna stole an SUV that he found was unlocked and had the keys inside. Police located the stolen vehicle before noontime, and arrested Hanna. As they took him into custody, a small knife fell from the vehicle, and police seized it as possible evidence.

This story will be updated.

