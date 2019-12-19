Mountain Valley Recreational Men’s Basketball League

Bessey Designs Upsets E and E Awards in MVRBL: In a game that appeared at half time to be a prototypical win for E & E Awards (1-2), Bessey Designs (2-1) used a strong second half and overtime to shock their opponents, 78-77. After Tyler Chaisson (21 points) hit 2 key free throws with limited time on the clock for E & E, Deonte Ring (22 points, 3 threes) then went the length of the court and instead of driving to the basket, pulled up from about 24 feet and hit a game winning 3 pointer for Bessey’s as the last few seconds ticked off, with no timeouts available. Other top scorers for the winners were Zach Bonnivie with 14 points, Kyle Rines and Kyle Chade 12 each and Jake Bessey 10 more. E & E scorers were led by Ben Holmes with 27 points, Chaisson 21, Jon Benjamin 15 and Nick St Germain 11.

While Archies (3-0) won by forfeit over Jay (1-2), Wentworth Woodworking/Mac’s Car Wash (1-2) soundly defeated Bethel (2-1), 90-66. With most of their team available, the winners got 31 points from big man Ricky White, 25 from other big man Matt Newell and 5 threes, 15 points, from Joe Gaudreau. Bethel was led by Blake Rothwell with 20 points (5 threes), Ryan Kimball 13 and Jarrett Bean 10.

Hotel Rumford (2-1) showed upstart Ballers (0-3) how big boys play basketball, trouncing the young group, 89-38. The Hotel was paced by Tom Danylik with 29 points, JT Taylor 24 points (4 threes), Craig Milledge 13 and Eric Canwell 10. Draven Finnegan had 11 points to lead Ballers.

