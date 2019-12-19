AUGUSTA — Lukas Mironovas, one of three teenagers accused of killing his mother, Kimberly Mironovas, in Litchfield last year, was sentenced Thursday to 33 years in prison.

Mironovas, 16, previously waived his right to argue that he should be tried as a juvenile as part of a plea agreement with state prosecutors. As a result of the agreement, he pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam said the state agreed, if Mironovas pleaded guilty, to cap his sentence at 35 years, meaning he would serve at least the minimum sentence of 25 years, but no more than 35.

Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy sentenced him to 33 years in prison Thursday, a length recommended by both Pamela Ames, Lukas Mironovas’s attorney, and Assistant Attorney General Katie Sibley, prosecutor.

Beth Hutchins, Kimberly Mironovas’s sister and Lukas Mironovas’s aunt, testified emotionally, saying the family loved both Kimberly and Lukas with all their heart, and had empathy for both the victim and the offender in the case.

She said Lukas Mironovas suffered from mental illness, for which his mother and father sought treatment, but said that failed despite his parents doing everything they could to help their son.

Hutchins said Kimberly moved with Lukas to Maine to be closer to family and he got off to a good start in Maine, but he had problems at school with some of his peers and was kicked out, causing him to be isolated.

“He was loved and accepted no matter what, but our love was not enough,” she said. “Lukas was in need of professional medical attention. And the steps my sister had taken revealed she did everything she could as a mother to help her son get well.”

Murphy said aggravating factors considered in sentencing Lukas included the impact on the Mironovas family, that the crime was premeditated, and that Kimberly Mironovas suffered because she was conscious and aware of what was happening to her in the brutal murder.

Mitigating factors included his young age — he was 15 at the time of the murder — he accepted responsibility by pleading guilty at the earliest possible time in court proceedings, his lack of a criminal record, and what Murphy described as a well-documented and extensive mental health history.

She said he was first diagnosed as suffering from a mental health disorder when he was five-years-old and still struggles with mental health issues.

Ames said a mental health competency evaluation indicated Lukas Mironovas has a long history of mental health issues that impaired his ability to link consequences to his actions. She said his diagnosis included being on the autism spectrum.

His parents sought to get mental health treatment for him, Ames noted, but it was not effective. She said when he misbehaved at different schools he was kicked out or suspended, so he’d go from one school to another, furthering his isolation.

“The system just failed, the treatment just wasn’t there,” Ames said in court. “He needed treatment. He needed to be in school. His brain does not connect the action to the consequences.”

Hutchins said she wonders if Lukas had been admitted into a psychiatric care facility on the day he was suspended from school, “if that would have saved my sister’s life.”

After he was kicked out of school in Maine, Hutchins said, in an effort “to alleviate the isolation he was experiencing,” Kimberly brought Lukas’s two friends, William Smith, then 15, and Thomas “TJ” Severance, then 13, from Ashland, Massachusetts, where the Mironovas family used to live, to Litchfield.

Hutchins said after Lukas was kicked out of school in Maine Kimberly Mironovas, in an effort brought his Kimberly and Lukas’ home in Litchfield to visit.

It’s during that visit that Kimberly was murdered.

On April 22, 2018, the three teenagers — Lukas Mironovas, Smith and Severance — plotted to kill the 47-year-old, in part because they were mad at her for accusing them of stealing her marijuana the previous night.

When Kimberly came home from school April 21 — she was studying at Aveda Institute Maine in Augusta — she discovered the boys had stolen some of her marijuana, and became mad at them and said she wouldn’t give them a ride back to Massachusetts.

The next day the boys discussed what they should do and Smith suggested they should kill Kimberly Mironovas, prosecutors said. They discussed crushing her prescription pills and putting it in her wine to make her lose consciousness, then cutting her wrists to make it look like suicide. They later rejected that idea out of concern the pills wouldn’t dissolve enough.

Eventually they decided to choke her to death until she was unconscious and then stab her in the throat, according to previous court testimony.

Kimberly went to bed just after midnight, and Smith and Lukas went up to her bedroom about 15 minutes later, while Severance, who had expressed reservations about their plan, stayed downstairs.

Prosecutors said previously in court Smith and Lukas choked Kimberly, and Lukas stabbed her in the throat and also held his hand over her mouth, causing her to lose consciousness.

A state medical examiner deemed the cause of death as both strangulation and stabbing

Elam said the boys concocted a story, which all three initially stuck to when first questioned by police, that an intruder had entered the home and killed Kimberly Mironovas. However, under questioning from police, all three later came clean about what they had done.

The three teens were arrested the morning of April 22, 2018, with Smith driving Mironovas’s car, and taken to the Gardiner Police Department, where state police detectives interviewed them.

Hutchins testified in court Thursday that the Mironovas family believes if “not for the overreaction of his friends” that Lukas would have made different decisions, and not killed his mother. She also said he may have never considered killing his mother if the mental health system had not been slow to react to get him the help he needed.

“There are no excuses for taking another person’s life but mental health issues negatively impact some individuals, through no fault of their own, and lead them to make poor choices,” she said. “Lukas is one of these individuals and (that’s) the reason I have empathy for him in this situation.”

Lukas Mironovas was the last of the three teens to be sentenced.

Severance, 14, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced, as part of a plea agreement reached with the state, to be committed to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, where he’ll be held until he is 21-years-old, the maximum sentence for a juvenile.

A district court judged ruled in July that Smith could be prosecuted as an adult, following a multi-day bind over hearing to determine whether he would be handled in the adult or juvenile justice system.

Smith, 17, pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit murder and in November was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Mironovas, like Smith, is expected to continue to serve his time at Long Creek until he reaches the age of 18, when he’d be transferred to Maine State Prison.

