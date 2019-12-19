The following Telstar High School students have achieved high honors or made the Dean’s List during their first trimester:

9th Grade

High Honors: Janna Botka, Codi Duclos, Ryan Nivus, Keaton Spiller, Lacey Tilsley.

Dean’s List: Alexis Cannon-Powell, Brady Cowett, Emily Cummings, Jakob Hooper, Amelia Johanson, Logan Martin, Cameron Palmer, Autumn Thompson, Jayden Thurston, Katelynn Tyler, Allen White.

10th Grade

High Honors: Darren Dodson, Bailey Fraser, Sophie Hanscom, Julia Head, Eleanor Hoff, Miles Lilly, Kyle Locklin, Natasha Mason.

Dean’s List: Adeline Charette, Nicole Cox, Katelynn Evans, Ava Hopps, Leah Kimball, Andrew Leighton, Tanner Martin.

11th Grade

High Honors: Kaitlyn Buck, Madisyn Buck, Lilyana Johanson, Max Kruse, Raechal Miller, Jewel Smith, Shelby Thorman.

Dean’s List: Henry Botka, Lillian Botka, Dylan Bouchard, Isabella Connors, Livia Doucette, Dylan Duclos, Taylor Hoyt, Caiden Hutchins, Dillan Smith.

12th Grade

High Honors: Kevin Briggs, Jaxen Call, Kaitlyn Colby, Devin Cole-Mason, Morgan Cropley, Emily Fraser, Emma Kruse, Evan LeConey, Trey Meader, Dakota Tuttle, Kory Crockett-Harrington.

Dean’s List: Richard Cary, Meile Fox, Autumn Pilgrim-Giberson, Jared Steward.

