RUMFORD — The Board of Selectmen on Thursday confirmed Tony Milligan as police chief. He will be sworn in Jan. 2.

Town Manager Stacy Carter, who recommended Milligan, said Milligan has been a member of the Rumford Police Department for 31 years, 27 of those assigned to Maine Drug Enforcement as an agent, focusing on Oxford County, particularly the Rumford-Mexico area.

Milligan was approved by Selectmen John Pepin, Peter Chase and Mark Belanger. Chairman Chris Brennick and Selectman Frank DiConzo were absent.

Carter is retiring as police chief at the end of the year.

Capt. Dan Garbarini has been the acting chief since Carter took over as town manager this month.

