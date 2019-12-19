AUBURN — Warp + Weft, a full-service branding agency, recently earned several Golden Arrow Awards from the Maine Public Relations Council, including a gold, silver and two honorable mention awards.

Warp + Weft earned the highest honor, a gold Golden Arrow Award, in the Innovative Use of Social Media category for its social media management and execution for client Canty Cow Creamery.

The award recognizes strategic and creative use of social media channels to further a campaign, raise awareness and drive engagement. Warp + Weft developed the brand for the Turner-based frozen custard business and successfully used social media to build excitement, grow awareness, launch and earn a loyal following of engaged users from 0 to roughly 900 within a tight time frame.

Warp + Weft earned a second place, silver Golden Arrow Award, in the Integrated Communications category for its execution of a campaign surrounding certificates of deposits for Lewiston/Auburn-based client Auburn Savings Bank. The award recognizes campaigns that include public relations activities alongside other disciplines/channels, including advertising, promotions, direct, social and digital. This particular campaign used a diverse group of marketing tactics that resulted in a 300% increase in deposits versus the same time period of the previous year.

The Maine Public Relations Council also awarded Warp + Weft with two honorable mention awards in the Organizational Identity Campaign category and the Odds and Ends category.

