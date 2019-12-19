A man is serving a prison sentence for setting a car on fire in Westbrook earlier this year.

The fire destroyed an SUV at a home on Myrtle Street in July. Jonathan Thomas, 48, was arrested later that month in connection with the incident. Police reports suggest a dispute between family members took place before the vehicle fire.

A grand jury indicted Thomas in September on a charge of arson and aggravated criminal mischief, which are both felonies. The indictment also included a charge of reckless conduct, which is a Class D crime, or a misdemeanor.

Court documents show Thomas pleaded guilty Nov. 7 to the arson charge, which is a Class A crime. The other two charges were dismissed. A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison, but suspended all but 18 months of that sentence. The Maine Department of Corrections lists his earliest release date in September 2020. Once released, Thomas will be on probation for four years.

Defense attorney Philip Notis said he could not comment on the case.

“The sentence took into account the seriousness of the allegation, but also the hope that after a period of incarceration, that probation and the conditions that come along with probation are going to keep him in compliance with the law,” District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck said.

« Previous

filed under: