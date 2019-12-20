LISBON — The Lisbon boys basketball team sees plenty of competition in the Mountain Valley Conference earned a dominating Mountain Valley Conference win, beating Wiscasset 90-14 on Friday.

The Greyhounds held a 21-3 advantage after one quarter of play and never looked back.

Senior guard D.J. Douglass led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Ring Ring’s 11 and Seth Leeman’s 10. Douglass had seven assists and seven rebounds. Leeman grabbed 10 boards.

“It’s important to go into a vacation week, when you’re not playing many games, on a good note,” Lisbon coach Jake Gentle said. “The tough part about breaks is it can get you out of rhythm. We have practice Monday and luckily get to go to the Expo on the 26th to play Westbrook. We know we still have a few things to work on, both as players and as a coach, we just try to get better every day.”

The Greyhounds next play a regular season game Dec. 27 at home against Telstar at 6:30 p.m.

Lisbon jumped out early, taking advantage of five Wiscasset turnovers, getting a pair of steals from Corey Wiers and five offensive boards from Leeman in the opening frame.

It was more of the same in the second quarter, as Douglass added three more assists, while knocking down a trey and scoring nine more points. Nick Ferrence chipped in with six points, as eight different players entered the scoring column in the second quarter alone.

“We are a really unselfish team. I like the way we move the ball and we have a lot of good shooters,” Douglass said. “I like the way we play, nobody is like, ‘Give me the ball and get out of the way.’ We like to pass the ball and distribute our scoring.”

Gentle agreed.

“Our guys try to play as well as they can as team and will look to try to find the open guy,” he said. “We’re trying to work a little more on inside-out play, getting the ball in and when they drop down we kick out, get some ball movement.”

And again, staying sharp heading into the school break and continuing to work on getting better is paramount.

“We want to keep sharp, so tonight was kind of like a controlled scrimmage/practice,” Douglass said. “We will play some ball next week and be ready for next Friday night.”

Following Douglass, Ring and Leeman, Corey Wiers and Hunter Davis each scored nine, while Charlie Doyle and Owen Smith registered eight apiece, and Mason Booker added seven in the win.

Wiscasset’s focus is on improving each game and working on putting four quarters together.

“We’re continuing to improve throughout the season and each game,” Wiscasset senior Matt Eckhert said. “One of the things we’ve been working on is our intensity. When we play with intensity, it brings everything together. We’re looking to play four quarters consistently.”

Wiscasset, which, hosts Dirigo on Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. was led by Noah Haggert’s seven points. Eckhert added five and Dillon Leeman had two.

