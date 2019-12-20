LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice recently honored fundraising volunteer Cathy McDonald for her contributions as chairwoman of the organization’s annual dinner/auction event, Autumn Night Out.

McDonald has served as the event’s auction co-chairwoman since 2013 and most recently chaired the 2019 event, held Oct. 18 in Auburn.

President and CEO Ken Albert said, “We are grateful for Cathy’s volunteer leadership of one of Androscoggin’s most successful fundraising events. In her tenure, she has helped raise over $450,000 for Androscoggin’s hospice programs. That means we are able to care for more people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford health care services.”

Autumn Night Out is Androscoggin’s signature annual fundraising event, which celebrated its 16th year. Proceeds from the event help to ensure end-of-life care is available to everyone, regardless of their financial means.

