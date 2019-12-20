LEWISTON — Geiger, a leading promotional products distributor, celebrated Giving Tuesday by donating to local nonprofits in the community Dec. 3.

Geiger associates donated 1,165 pairs of new socks and 753 pairs of new underwear as part of the first Toasty Toes & Tushies clothing drive. The items, valued at more than $5,000, were donated to The Store Next Door Project at Lewiston High School, part of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Program, and Kaydenz Kitchen, also based in Lewiston.

The Store Next Door Project provides tangible items to youth who are living outside traditional family systems and helps eliminate barriers to education for those experiencing high mobility and homelessness.

Kaydenz Kitchen, founded three years ago by 9-year-old Kayden Boilard, with the support of parents Kevin and Kristie, assists families in the community who experience food insecurities and provides some basic necessities.

filed under: