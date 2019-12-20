RANGELEY — Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, Sarge’s Pub & Grub and AJ’s Fat Bikes have partnered to provide a place for children to practice their riding skills.

The new 1,000-foot Main Street dirt track on three vacant lots across from the Town and Lake Motel winds its way through the grass and trees.

Craig Sargent, owner and proprietor of Sarge’s Pub & Grub, donated the use of the land for the next several seasons.

The course is open daily year-round from dawn to dusk and is free to use. This winter it will remain open and groomed, courtesy of AJ’s Fat Bikes.

To learn more about Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust or how to get involved, visit rlht.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: