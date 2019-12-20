BETHEL — Brandon Frey scored 34 points to pace unbeaten Spruce Mountain to a 79-58 win over Telstar in a boys basketball contest Friday.

Jack Bryant chipped in 15 points, Cameron Cain had 11 and Jayden Perrault finished with 10 for the Phoenix (6-0).

Logan Summer scored 22 points to lead Telstar (1-4), while Brayden Steven had 18 points and Mason Davis dropped in 11.

Boothbay 65, Mt. Abram 62

BOOTHBAY — Benjamin Pearce and Hunter Crocker each poured in 20 points in the Seahawks’ (5-1) victory over the Roadrunners (4-2) at home Friday.

Kaeden Davis added 13 points for Boothbay, while Pearce pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.

Nathan Luce of Mt. Abram led all scorers with 23 points.

Edward Little 55, Portland 48

PORTLAND — John Shea scored 17 points and Max Creaser chipped in 12 as the Red Eddies’ (4-1) beat the Bulldogs (2-3) at the Portland Expo on Friday.

Kevin Smart and Stillman Mahan each scored nine for Portland.

Marshwood 63, Leavitt 57

TURNER — Justin Bryant scored 18 points as the Hawks (3-2) edged the Hornets (4-1).

John Valentine and Aidan Sullivan added 12 points apiece for Marshwood, while Kelvin Peterson had seven.

Wyatt Hathaway paced the Hornets with 24 points and seven assists. Cole Morin added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Mountain Valley 100, Carrabec 39

RUMFORD — Junior center Cooper Davis scored a spectacular 34 points to lead Mountain Valley to a 100-39 triumph over Carrabec in boys basketball action Friday evening.

The Falcons (2-3) went on a 34-6 run in the second quarter for a 58-15 halftime lead. Junior forward Kalen Chase contributed 16 points with six field goals, including three from beyond the arc, for Mountain Valley.

Much of the damage for the Cobras (1-5) came on transition points. Freshman guard Luke Carey posted a team-leading 15 points on five field goals, including one from three-point range, and four free throws.

Mt. Blue 62, Camden Hills 53

FARMINGTON — Junior point guard Jacob Farnum tossed a game-high 22 points along with nine rebounds and eight assists to lead Mt. Blue to a 62-53 victory over Camden Hills in boys basketball play Friday.

The Cougars (2-3) found themselves down by three early in the fourth quarter. However, they managed to come back from foul trouble to retake the lead and held on down the stretch. Freshman guard Zach Poisson pitched in 12 points for Mt. Blue.

Junior forward Jeremy Fraser tallied a team-high 16 points for the Windjammers (0-4).

Winthrop 65, Oak Hill 54

WALES — Jevin Smith had 18 points as Winthrop defeated Oak Hill 65-54 in a MVC boys basketball game Friday.

Cam Hachey pitched in 14 points and Ryan Baird had 11 points for the Ramblers (5-0).

Ramon Spearman’s 16 points led the Raiders (1-4), and Caden Thompson added 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cape Elizabeth 49, Poland 25

CAPE ELIZABETH — Isabel Berman scored 16 points for the Capers (2-3) in their win over the Knights (1-4) on Friday.

Karli Chapin joined Berman in double figures with 10 points.

Gabrielle Bolduc led Poland with six points.

Marshwood 51, Leavitt 37

SOUTH BERWICK — Angelina Bisson scored 17 points as the Hawks (4-1) defeated the Hornets (1-4).

Casey Perry recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Kayla Goodwin added six points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Emelia Bowie paced Leavitt with 17 points.

Portland 70, Edward Little 22

AUBURN — Elizabeth Yugu paced Portland with 15 points in A 70-22 victory over Edward Little in girls basketball action Friday.

Amanda Kabantu and Kiera Eubanks each had 12 points for the Bulldogs (4-1), while Davina Kabantu finished with 10.

Aiwen Maiwen led the Red Eddies (0-5) with nine points and Kaelynn Girouard had five.

Rangeley 64, Vinalhaven 28

VINALHAVEN — Sophomore forward Winnie LaRochelle drained a game-high 25 points to lead Rangeley to a 64-28 victory over Vinalhaven in girls basketball action Friday.

The Lakers (5-0) stormed to a 27-0 first quarter lead. Senior forward Olivia Pye contributed 20 points for Rangeley. Senior guard Lauren Eastlack added 13 points, while hauling down eight rebounds and making seven steals.

Hope Cluff and Jazmyn Robishaw posted six points each for the Vikings (1-5).

BOYS HOCKEY

Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills 7, Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse 1

BRIDGETON — Matthew Aker had two goals and an assist to pace the Lake Region/Fryeburg Academy/Oxford Hills to a 7-1 boys hockey victory over Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse on Friday.

Eddie Thurston had a goal and an assist for the Ice Cats, while Colby Turcotte, Boden Dock and Zachary Fillebrown had a goal each in the win.

Alex Witwicki scored for the Eagles in the loss.

Goalie Dominic Zimmel made 23 saves in the win for the Ice Cats, while Sean Moore stopped 46 shots for the Eagles.

