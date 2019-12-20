CASAR, N.C. – Mr. Brian A. Martin, 62, of Moriah School Road, Casar, N.C., and formerly of Turner, Maine, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Born June 10, 1957, in Maine, son of the late Leo Martin and Margaret Young Martin. He grew up in Mexico, Maine and attended local schools there. He worked as a Superintendent for Pratt and Sons Construction Company of Minot, Maine, building roads for 28 years. He was extremely hard working and expected the same of all of those who worked with him. Brian will be remembered for his hard ass tactics, being a father figure/mentor to many and the energizer bunny as he would never stop. He met the love of his life, Terry in 2001. They married in July of 2008, and enjoyed getting together with their children and grandchildren whom he was very proud of. Brian loved being at hunting camp in Andover, Maine, as that was his little piece of heaven. He loved boating on Richardson Lake, riding his side-by-side with family and friends, hunting, fishing and just being outside. He loved to tease, make people laugh and have a good time. He was a generous man who touched the lives of everyone he met. Brian was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Terry Martin; three daughters, Jessica Martin, Melissa Bryant and Sara Martin all of Maine; two stepsons, Brandon Henry of ME and Maxx Henry of Connecticut; a brother, Bruce Martin of Florida; three sisters, Nancy Dubendris of Florida, Jan Driver and Shelley Keene both of Maine, six grandchildren all of ME and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Maine on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the home of Reggie and Ellen Pratt, 223 Harrison Road, Minot, ME.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.

« Previous