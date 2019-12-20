PORTLAND – Richard A. Proctor passed away suddenly at Maine Medical Center in Portland on December 16, 2019 after a brief illness of aggressive leukemia and a long hard fought battle with chronic pain.

Dick was born in Lawrence, Mass., on November 21, 1948. He graduated from N. Andover High school and was one of only 3% of soldiers who enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam conflict. He served honorably for three years.

He was married to his wife, Cheryl, for 48 years. They had two beautiful children together, Renee Ahlberg of Sabbattus and Todd Proctor of Vulcan, Michigan.

Dick had a varied career working for AT&T, Metropolitan and Prudential Insurance Cos., and Lee Auto Mall which he loved most of all.

Dick loved his family the most in his life. He was also a strong proponent of Tommy’s Feral Feline friends. He loved his Patriots, Bruins and NASCAR racing

He is survived by his wife, two children, Renee Ahlberg, Todd Proctor and six beautiful granddaughters who Dick absolutely adored, Julia, Emily and Lily Ahlberg of Sabattus, Kimberly and Kendall Proctor of Vulcan Michigan and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and beloved granddaughter, Katelyn Laura Proctor.

A memorial service for Richard will be held at a later date in June at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

