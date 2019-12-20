Thomas A. Sprague, 27, West Paris, domestic violence terrorizing, terrorizing on Dec. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Cameron O’Neil Bouchard, 24, West Paris, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Jan. 7, dismissed.

Mariah Dulac, 21, Auburn, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Jan. 6, dismissed.

Nicholas L. Blake, 34, South Paris, violating condition of release on Jan. 8, found guilty, sentenced five days.

Jordan Dubois, 19, Mexico, false public alarm or report on Dec. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Stewart W. Henderson, 54, Hartford, shooting from motor vehicle on Nov. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Eugene F. Jordan III, 41, Norway, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Dec. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $450.

Johnny Sweetser, 36, Norway, violating condition of release on Jan. 16, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Bryan G. Dame, 52, Albany Township, violating condition of release on Jan. 10, dismissed.

Zachary S. Nelson, 21, Poland, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Jan. 18, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Scott C. Holden, 33, Otisfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Dec. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Robert Rohde, 48, Bushkill, Pa., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 1, found guilty, fined $100.

Jamie B. Dudley, 37, Conway, S.C., violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release on Jan. 24, first charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days, administrative release sentence one year, second charge dismissed.

Wayne S. Brown, 64, South Paris, violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release on Jan. 29, first charge found guilty, sentenced 364 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced six months.

Eric M. Reynolds, 33, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 26, found guilty, fined $250.

Jeffrey D. Witham, 30, Oxford, false registration of deer on Nov. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Zachary T. Mills, 23, Sumner, failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury on Dec. 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 21 days.

James P. Manson, 59, Roxbury, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Duane E. Walker Sr., 58, Sabattus, shooting from motor vehicle on Nov. 10, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Justin Strandberg, 17, Harrison, attaching false plates, operation of defective vehicle on Dec. 26, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Susan Hatstat, 34, Norway, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Jan. 7, found guilty, fined $500.

Michael J. Church, 26, Woodstock, attaching false plates on Nov. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $75.

Braeden Skinner, 18, Norway, failure to register vehicle, attaching false plates, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 19, 208, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge found guilty, fined $100, third charge found guilty, fined $100.

David R. Cottrell, 42, Stoneham, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime on Feb. 16, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 120 days with all suspended but 34 days, probation one year.

Jamie B. Dudley, 37, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release on Feb. 1, first charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days, administrative release sentence one year, second charge dismissed.

Christopher Rhodes, 57, Mechanic Falls, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 8, found guilty, fined $150.

Rory R. Lockard, 36, South Paris, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 23, found guilty, fined $150.

Brandon Gaudreau, 29, Oxford, attaching false plates, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Jan. 17, first charge found guilty, fined $150, second charge dismissed.

Chase Gallagher, 23, South Paris, failure to make oral or written accident report on Jan. 25, found guilty, fined $250.

Luke E. Morgan, 36, South Paris, criminal mischief on Jan. 7, found guilty, fined $400, restitution $185.22.

Robert Quinn, 49, Fryeburg, theft by misapplication of property, tax evasion, failure to collect tax on Feb. 5, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced four years with all but three months suspended, probation three years, restitution $300,000, second charge found guilty, sentenced four years with all but three months suspended, probation three years, restitution $300,000, third charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Mark J. Szczesuil, 52, Norway, drinking in public on March 23, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

James Jennings, 47, West Paris, operating vehicle without license, attaching false plates on March 28, first charge found guilty, sentenced 12 hours, second charge found guilty, sentenced 12 hours.

Cyebo A. Barker, 47, South Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating after registration suspended on Dec. 15, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Tristan C. Drew, 23, Fryeburg, violating condition of release on Oct. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Cynthia Karabelas, 57, Lovell, violating condition of release on Jan. 14, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Eben D. Moss, 35, Prospect Harbor, violating condition of release on Jan. 16, no probable cause found.

Michael D. Warren, 38, Fryeburg, domestic violence terrorizing on Jan. 11, dismissed.

William L. Dewitt Jr., 57, East Millinocket, possession of antlerless deer on Nov. 23, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Lisa E. Moore, 58, Stow, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Jan. 8, dismissed.

Krystal Foster, 30, North Conway, N.H., domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal mischief, violating condition of release on Jan. 23, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days, third charge dismissed.

Bernard F. Farrington Jr., 44, Chatham, N.H., attaching false plates on Jan. 11, found guilty, fined $75.

Eben D. Moss, 35, Prospect Harbor, violating protection from abuse order, violating condition of release on Feb. 6, first charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours, second charge dismissed.

Curtis J. Smith, 40, Fryeburg, domestic violence stalking, priors on Feb. 15, found guilty, sentenced 18 months all suspended, probation two years.

John A. Young, 37, Bridgton, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Jan. 28, found guilty, fined $320.

Mariah Hargreaves, 26, Stoneham, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 3, found guilty, fined $150.

Cynthia Karabelas, 57, Lovell, two charges of violating condition of release on Jan. 14, charges dismissed.

Joseph Bisulca-Moulton, 18, Fryeburg, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Jan. 20, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

James A. Thibodeau, 78, Rumford, hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait on Nov. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Philip G. Menna, 76, Monmouth, possession animal/bird in violation on Nov. 22, 2018, filed.

Albert J. Menna, 73, Soquel, Calif., nonresident big game hunting without license on Nov. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Krystal L. Pratt, 25, Albany Township, attaching false plates on Nov. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Andrew J. Murphy, 25, Rumford, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Richard S. Meirs, 63, Cream Ridge, N.J., possession animal/bird in violation on Nov. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $120.

Maleza Antionette Pilgrim-Lopresti, 50, Bethel, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim on Dec. 31, 2018, hindering apprehension on Dec. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100, sentenced 36 hours.

Denise A. Myles, 51, Dixfield, operating under the influence (alcohol), violating condition of release on Dec. 20, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced seven days, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Brady P. Bacheller, 43, Rumford, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Dec. 22, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Raymond Woodburn, 44, Rumford, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Dec. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Kyle W. Johnston, 29, Mexico, operating after registration suspended on Nov. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Wayne G. Sinclair, 59, Mexico, violating condition of release on Jan. 4, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Derek Schultz, 42, Surfside Beach, S.C., two charges of criminal restraint on Jan. 2, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Chad I. White, 41, Rumford, two charges for failure to comply with sex offender registry on Nov. 6, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Keith Laney, 46, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Cody A. LaPlante, 26, Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked, attaching false plates, failure to register vehicle, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Jan. 7, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $600.

Jamie Harkins, 42, Mechanic Falls, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit on Dec. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Charles Martin, 63, Mexico, passing stopped school bus on Dec. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Nicholas Milligan, 22, Peru, operating vehicle without license, violating condition of release on Oct. 4, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $200, second charge dismissed.

Susan L. Roberti, 56, Bethel, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Robert H. Shaw, 70, Canton, domestic violence assault, violating condition of release on Jan. 10, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

Randy D. Povelite, 63, Rumford, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on Jan. 21, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Peter J. Spadea, 45, Mexico, domestic violence assault, priors, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Jan. 22, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 30 months with all suspended, probation two years, third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Katherine M. Holt, 34, Rumford, violating condition of release on Dec. 31, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Samantha Pingree, 39, Rumford, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Philip J. Fleming, 38, Mexico, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Shawn R. Liggetto, 33, Dixfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors on Dec. 1, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 30 days, restitution $158.

Randall S. Horr, 59, Rumford, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Jessie M. Herling, 37, Bethel, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Dec. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Donald J. Leeman, 29, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on Dec. 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Richard Sasville, 67, Rumford, failure to timely register bear, deer, moose, turkey, hunting antlerless deer without permit, shooting from motor vehicle on Dec. 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $150, second charge found guilty, fined $250, third charge dismissed.

Jennifer M. Fasano, 44, Rumford, domestic violence assault, disorderly conduct, offensive words, actions on Feb. 5, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Cindy L. Allen, 55, Dixfield, violating condition of release on Feb. 2, dismissed.

Casey Senn, 33, Mexico, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Dec. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $750.

Stephen Scherber, 29, Mexico, violating protection from abuse order on Feb. 9, found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Joshua W. Hairston, 37, Rumford, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime on Feb. 9, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days with all suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Jonathan A. Edwards, 43, Rumford, domestic violence assault on Feb. 18, found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Fred Hanley Jr., 54, Andover, hunting or possessing deer during closed season, unlawful possession of wild animal or bird on Dec. 22, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced three days, second charge dismissed.

Michael Hatch, 32, Auburn, fishing without valid license on Dec. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Christopher S. Abbott, 48, Mexico, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 7, found guilty, fined $250.

Thomas H. Dodge, 61, Auburn, failure to stop for train on Jan. 30, found guilty, fined $200.

Joshua A. Hodgkins, 29, Mexico, passing stopped school bus on Jan. 3, fined $250.

Anthony R. Scott, 37, Mexico, operating under the influence (alcohol) violating condition of release on March 4, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Brittany S. Errington, 27, Dixfield, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 12, dismissed.

Christian Bellanceau, 19, Portland, theft by authorized taking or transfer, disorderly conduct, fighting, on Feb. 20, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Hannah S. Chapman, 30, Bethel, violating condition of release Feb. 12, dismissed.

William A. Bennett, 30, Fryeburg, failure to comply with duty to submit on Aug. 1, 2018, dismissed.

Stacey L. Day, 40, Woodstock, allowing dog to be at large on Aug. 7, 2018, filed, fined $100.

George R. Menezes, 18, Harrison, littering on Aug. 10, 2018, fined $150.

Emma E. McDonald, 26, Conway, N.H., use of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 7, 2018, by default, fined $300.

Brandon S. Day, 22, Parsonsfield, operating ATV on public way on Dec. 5, 2018, offense committed, fined $75.

Trevoir D. Miles, 17, Mexico, possession of tobacco products by minor on Sept. 12, 2018, by default, fined $110.

Jessica L. Archer, 36, Mexico, allowing dog to be at large on Sept. 20, 2018, offense committed, fined $50.

Raymond E. Shorey Jr., 63, Oquossoc, placing camera or equipment on private property on Nov. 20, 2018, dismissed.

Louisa Abarno, 70, Greenwood, two charges allowing a dog at large on Nov. 14, 2018, first charge filed, second charge dismissed.

Taneli T. Koskela, 34, Bethel, supervising junior hunter who violates law on Nov. 8, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Eric P. Pepin, 20, Otisfield, transportation of drugs by minor on Nov. 24, 2018, filed.

Jason J. Wormwood, 40, South Paris, disposal of offal, littering on Oct. 29, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Riley Chaplin, 19, South Paris, transportation of drugs by minor, minor transporting liquor on Dec. 7, 2018, charges filed.

Paul Valeri, 63, Otisfield, allowing dog to be at large, offense committed, fined $200.

Charles A. MaClean, 54, New Gloucester, violating fishing rule on Dec. 31, 2018, dismissed.

Derek L. Bates, 25, Hartford, failure to provide and display registration on Jan. 6, by default, fined $150.

Jesse Lusky, 30, Fryeburg, operating vehicle on snowmobile trail on Jan. 15, by default, fined $100.

Robert L. Hodgman-Burns, 49, Fryeburg, allowing dog to chase moose, deer or wild turkey on Nov. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Joseph M. Libby, 30, Naples, violating fishing rule on Dec. 30, 2018, by default, fined $100.

Devyn Pinard, 26, Mechanic Falls, ice fishing with more than five lines on Jan. 1, by default, fined $50.

Bruce D. Pinard, 54, Buckfield, ice fishing with more than five lines on Jan. 1, offense committed, fined $100.

Matthew Rimmer, 22, Kennebunk, ice fishing with more than five lines on Jan. 1, offense committed, fined $50.

Jacob C. Keaten, 26, Brownfield, use of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 26, 2018, by default, fined $300.

Ty Stephen Gotto, 20, Rumford, minor consuming liquor on Dec. 17, 2018, dismissed.

Troy D. Rogers, 21, Oxford, marijuana-under 21 years of age on Dec. 9, 2018, by default, fined $350.

Richard A. Sasville, 67, Rumford, failure to attach deer tag to deer on Dec. 1, 2018, dismissed.

Scott I. Bousquet, 31, Rumford, operating snowmobile of public way, operating unregistered snowmobile on Jan. 1, first charge by default, fined $100, second charge by default, fined $100.

Lawrence Briggs, 29, Rumford, two charges of allowing dog to be at large, keeping dangerous dog on Nov. 28, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge offense committed, fined $00, third charge offense committed, fined $400.

Sethe Frank, 19, Rumford, minor consuming liquor on Jan. 1, offense committed, 20 hours community service.

Curtis B. Chandler, 20, Rumford, operating unregistered snowmobile on Jan. 1, by default, fined $100.

Ashley Duke, 40, Rumford, curfew violation on Jan. 5, by default, fined $100.

Martin Pouliot, 46, Bois-Des-Fillon, Quebec, failure to provide and display registration on Dec. 31, 2018, offense committed, fined $100.

Christian Bellanceau, 19, Rumford, minor possession liquor on Feb. 20, dismissed.

Christian Bellanceau, 19, Rumford, use of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 20, dismissed.

Eric D. Stewart, 50, Lisbon Falls, violating snowmobile noise level on Feb. 17, offense committed, fined $100.

« Previous