NEW SHARON — Cape Cod Hill School students, family and friends boarded the Polar Express for a special trip to the North Pole on Friday evening, Dec. 13.

Travelers were greeted by Wendy Mairs, Educational Interventionist, who handed out tickets for the train ride. With ticket in hand, students made their way to their seats on the train. Conductor, Bob Tourtelotte, CCHS custodian, punched each traveler’s ticket as they settled in for their journey.

Once at the North Pole, children and parents chose activities including crafts, cupcake decorating and writing a letter to Santa. Children could bring their letters over to Santa, who was played by Franklin County Deputy Brian McCormick.

The night was ended with a beautiful rendition of the Polar Express story read by Kindergarten teacher Courtney Schools.

The fun-filled family and community event was organized by the school’s PTO leaders, Erin Landry and Elizabeth Tracy. The only cost to families was a food bank donation.

