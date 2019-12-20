Charges
Lewiston
- Thomas Voisine, 58, of 28 Webster St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 2:40 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Kameron Coolong, 18, of 7 Beacon St., on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and assault, 11:33 p.m. Thursday at Acadia and Pleasant streets.
Auburn
- Richmond Wiegman, 34, of 5 Sand Hill Road, Brunswick, on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 10:44 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Michael Murphy, 30, of 6 Granite St., on charges of violating conditions of release and driving with a suspended license, 1:49 a.m. Friday at Walmart.
- Nicole Beaucage, 35, of 136 Lane Road, Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:25 p.m. Friday at 158 South Main St.
Androscoggin County
- Lucas Giguere, 37, of 32 Marshall St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of domestic aggravated assault, 7:31 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Sarah Trebilcock, 44, of Auburn, and Jeremy A. Perron, 38, of Auburn, collided at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Street and Beech Hill Road. According to a police report, Trebilcock failed to yield to Perron’s right of way at the intersection. Damage to her 2007 Toyota pickup was listed as minor. Perron’s 2008 Kia was towed.
