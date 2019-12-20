LEWISTON — Pelletier’s Karate Academy congratulates the kids (ages 7-12) who successfully completed their tests for new belts recently. Students performed physical fitness, basics, katas (set series of movements), and self-defense, and demonstrated knowledge of karate history and terminology. Pictured are: Front row (left to right): Nikola Fisher, Weston Chicoine, Foster Chicoine, Bronwinn Veilleux, Cole Chandler, James Pushee, JieLin Wu, Sydney Chandler, YieLin Zhang, Bronsin Veilleux, Calen Crosby; Second row: Matthew Gordon, Rhys Cotton, Brody Chicoine, Breanna Horton, Bailey Toderico, Howie Wu, Eben Tomlinson, Maxx Crowley, Savannah Karpowitz, Caleb Bear, Damian Barajas; Third row: Noah Lampron, Emily Desrosiers, Evan Brousseau, Owen Robitaille, Payton Bureau, Mackenzie Pelletier, Ryleigh Pelletier, Josh Lampron, Mason Parks, Gavin Arnold, Julian Barajas, Sam Beaulieu, Vivian Hamlin; Back row: Senpai Zach Lampron, Sensei Matt Vattaso, Sensei Sadie Landry, Sensei Per Almquist, Senpai Scotty Almquist. Submitted photo
LEWISTON —Pelletier’s Karate Academy congratulates Payton Bureau, Ryleigh Pelletier, Josh Lampron, and Mackenzie Pelletier for successfully earning their junior black belts. All four performed a strenuous physical fitness test, basics, katas (set series of movements), kobudo (traditional weapons), and self-defense, and demonstrated knowledge of karate history and terminology. The new Junior Black Belts are pictured with Deshi Sensei Matt Vattaso, Shihan Sadie Landry, Dai Senpai Per Almquist. Submitted photo