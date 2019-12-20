BOSTON — The New England Foundation for the Arts appointed Shoshona Currier of Lewiston to its Advisory Council this month.

Currier brings nearly 20 years of experience in the contemporary performance field to her new role as director of the Bates Dance Festival. She is the previous director of performing arts for the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. In her five years with that department she was integral in the development and integration of dance and theater into Chicago’s civic programming.

Formed in 2017, the Advisory Council serves as NEFA’s strategic advisers and community ambassadors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: